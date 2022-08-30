Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Fran, California's Favorite Whale, Died After Fatal Encounter with a Ship
In California, a beloved 50-foot humpback whale killed by a ship collision washes up. A famous and well-liked humpback whale was killed by a ship hit and washed up dead in California. Fran the Whale. The whale, known as "Fran," was about 50 feet long and washed up dead in...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
natureworldnews.com
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona
A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
natureworldnews.com
One Dog Dead, Some Injured, About 150 Escaped as Unauthorized Texas Man Unlocks Canine Cages in Shelter
An animal shelter was broken into by a Texas man, who then let the dogs out of their cages and fled in the shelter's van. As for the dogs, some were injured, while 150 escaped. The whole ordeal also ended up with one dog dead. In Abilene, Texas, on Friday...
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert
A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
natureworldnews.com
Thousands of Dead Fish Creates Rancid Mess in Oakland
Gruesome Die-Off Bat rays, striped bass, sturgeon, anchovies, and clams that have died in large numbers are likely victims of an algal bloom that researchers are working to identify. Meanwhile, naturalists, joggers, local photographers, citizen scientists, and photographers have taken striking pictures of the die-off. Damon Tighe, a biologist who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
4 Galápagos Tortoises Found Dead in Ecuador Believed to be Hunted For Meat
Ecuador is investigating the deaths of 4 Galápagos tortoises that they believe were hunted and eaten. Although killing Galápagos giant tortoises has been prohibited since 1933, the population continues to decline. Experts estimate that there are only about 15,000 giant tortoises left compared to a whopping 200,000 in the 1800s.
Dried up Texas river reveals massive dinosaur tracks
It has been millions of years since dinosaurs walked the earth, yet new information about their existence is still being discovered. The most recent case came right here in Texas, where massive dinosaur tracks were discovered in a dried up river.
Vox
The race to find 2,100 missing species before they go extinct
As a species becomes rarer in the environment, it progresses through a series of conservation categories — from “vulnerable” to “endangered” to “critically endangered” to “extinct.” You can look up most animals in a database and see which category they fall into. The vaquita porpoise, for example, is classified as critically endangered, meaning that it’s at risk of extinction. These categories help officials decide which species need protection, and where.
Scientists find new bird species at South America's edge
SANTIAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - In a sparse, windswept pasture at the frigid tip of South America lives a tiny bird whose quiet life is shedding light on the importance of studying the world's most remote places.
natureworldnews.com
39 Million People at Risk as Extreme Heat Persists in the West; Blackouts Threaten California and Nevada
Extreme heat in the form of a widespread heat wave is reportedly affecting around 39 million people in the Western United States. The excessive heat has placed many residents in California, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, and Washington under weather alerts during the Labor Day weekend. While there were no immediate reports...
ohmymag.co.uk
The lake of horror: skeletons, human remains, Drought reveals macabre finds
In the UnitedStates, the drought is making itself known this summer. In California, the drought is intense and residents are being urged to do everything in their power to limit their water consumption. But a little further east, along Lake Mead, this problem is creating totally unexpected consequences. Corpses in...
CNBC
Want to live a long time? Try Hawaii—the state had the highest life expectancy in America in 2020
Aside from beautiful beaches and magnificent sunsets, Hawaiians may have a greater advantage over the rest of America – they may live longer. Compared to all 50 states and D.C., Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at birth, according to updated U.S. state life tables constructed by the CDC. The average length of life for Hawaiians, as of 2020, was 80.7 years.
Comments / 3