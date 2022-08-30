Read full article on original website
Sea turtle nest excavation to take place on Labor Day on Ocracoke Island
Visitors and residents on Ocracoke Island are invited to join rangers at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore for a public sea turtle nest excavation on Labor Day, September 5. The excavation will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m., and visitors can park at the Pony Pen Beach Access lot. The nest i located just 0.03 miles south of the Pony Pen Beach Access ramp.
