Labor Day weekend is here, and for many, it means it’s time to toss some burgers on a barbeque. It’s the sizzling sounds of the end of summer. Maybe you think you’re good at the grill. Well, a Santa Barbara woman definitely is a master. She just won a contest, and thousands of dollars in prize money for creating the what's being called the best burger in the country.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO