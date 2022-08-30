ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wvexplorer.com

2022 ginseng harvest season in West Virginia opens

MULLENS, W.Va. — Ginseng harvest season is open in West Virginia and will continue through Wednesday, November 30, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
AGRICULTURE
The Dominion Post

Welcome, home: Contemplating what that word means

I’ve been thinking about the concept of home a lot lately. Growing up an Army brat, moving was just a part of life — it’s not like you get a say in it, and since you don’t know anything different, it doesn’t seem all that odd to be told you’re picking up and leaving again after a few years here or there.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Linus Covid#General Health#Omicron Boosters#The Allegheny Front#Concord University#Shepherd University
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Atlas Obscura

10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
TRAVEL
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
WBOY

How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Lootpress

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces updated regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy