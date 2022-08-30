Read full article on original website
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
AAA Encourages Safe Driving Habits as Students Return to School
With Butler Area School District students beginning classes this week, now is a good time for local motorists to observe increased caution. According to AAA, speed is a crucial factor is saving lives of students, especially in school zones. Drivers are asked to eliminate distractions while driving, stay alert for pedestrians or bikes, and do not drive around buses.
BHS Celebrates Recent APP Grads
Butler Health System is recognizing their Advanced Practice Providers and recently honored recent graduates of the APP Fellowship Program. Among the 230 Advanced Practice Providers employed by BHS are Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, Certified Nurse Midwives, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners, and Physician Assistants. A celebration of the four most recent...
Electronic And Waste Recycling Program Comes To Penn Twp.
Butler County residents will have a chance to recycle electronics and hazardous waste at a collection event tomorrow. It happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Penn Township Municipal building on East Airport Road. There’s a list of accepted chemicals and electronics that can be recycled, however there...
Cranberry Seeking Volunteers For Farmers Market
Volunteers are needed to help with an event featuring local farmers and merchants to be held later today in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Farmer’s Market will be held at the Township Municipal Center from 3 to 7 p.m. as well as every Friday through the end of this month.
Disc Golf Clinic to be Held this Week in Cranberry Township
With an upcoming tournament bringing many experienced disc golfers to the area, those interested in learning more about the game will have an opportunity later this week. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic begins Friday in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township and will see around 140 of the best men and women disc golfers compete for a $25,000 purse.
High School Football on-air tonight
–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
SRU football kicks-off season Saturday on The Rock Station 97.7fm
The Slippery Rock University football team will open their 2022 season Saturday against Wayne State from Michigan. Kick-off at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium is 6pm. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm beginning with the Coach Shawn Lutz Show at 5:30pm. The post SRU football kicks-off season Saturday on The Rock...
Nascar Sunday on WBUT from Darlington
The Nascar Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with the annual Labor Day Weekend running of the “Southern 500” at Darlington Raceway. Hear coverage Sunday night at 5pm on WBUT. Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner. Joey Logano won the Darlington race in May. The post Nascar...
Pitt and Penn State win thrillers/record Pittsburgh crowd
The Pitt football team opened their season with a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia in the return of the “Backyard Brawl”. Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his Panthers debut. The Pitt defense allowed the Mountaineers more than 400 yards in total offense, but had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown for the winning score.
