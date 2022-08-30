Read full article on original website
Famous YouTuber Stops By Eastern Iowa HS Football Game [PHOTOS}
If you're anything like me, you have no idea who any famous YouTubers are. There are a few I like to watch and listen to in the self-improvement space, but most of those guys solely have YouTube channels to accompany their podcasts. One of those YouTubers I have no idea...
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
