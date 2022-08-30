Read full article on original website
Possible Locations of Measures on the Floors of the California Legislature
There are numerous locations for measures to be placed while on the Floors of the California Legislature. Many measures will hit several locations as they move their way through the process. The Assembly Floor designates 29 locations, while the Senate Floor designates 27 locations. Those locations are listed alphabetically as follows:
Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water
When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Some Stats from the 2021-22 Legislative Session
As the 2021-22 California Legislative Session draws to a close, and because I am a geek about these types of things, the following are several legislative data items, which could make for good cocktail party trivia (😊):. There were 4,476 bills introduced during the 2021-22 Legislative Session. Of those...
Governor Newsom Must Protect Vulnerable Millions and Veto SB 731
The Governor must protect public safety by vetoing a bill to expand ability of convicted felons to expunge their records. Senate Bill 731 prevents any business that conducts background investigations on its employees from accessing the critical information in most criminal records just four years after the offender completes their legal obligations. The bill places the public at risk by prohibiting citizens and businesses from checking the criminal histories of prospective candidates for employment, potential business partners, and mergers and acquisitions, beyond a four-year timeframe.
Fast Food Managers, Owners Fear AB 257 Will Bring Job Loss, Higher Costs
Following the passage of AB 257 earlier this week by the California Legislature, many local fast food managers and store owners quickly began looking for any way possible they can remain open. While a Fast Food Council in the Department of Industrial Relations and state-wide minimum standards for wages, working...
