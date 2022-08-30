Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Another $1b+ Month; New Space in Downtown Vegas; First New Casino in 20 Years
Nevada continues to hold onto its spot at the center of the land-based gambling universe with record-breaking revenue, reinvestment, and expansion. That’s not to say that Macau will never lead the world in casino revenue again. However, with a host of government-induced style cramps already pulling strength from the...
Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience
Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators
Millions of dollars of investment by Nevada gaming companies into casinos in Colorado's historic mining communities has turned the state into 14th largest gaming market in the U.S. The post Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022
South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Wynn Las Vegas to Host the Prestigious Concours d’Elegance Auto Event in October
Fine automobile fans and enthusiasts will gather once again at the third annual Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, which is set to take place at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30. As one of the most prestigious and sought-after automobile experiences, the event-filled weekend will...
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
WATCH: The Mirage’s Volcano Show – Ending soon in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE outside The Mirage Las Vegas to check out their free volcano show. The iconic attraction first opened more than three decades ago – back on Nov. 22, 1989. Hard Rock International recently purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts. The area where the volcano is located will become a guitar-shaped room tower. Therefore, the volcano show will end. However, a timeline for the last show has not yet been announced. There is still time to check out the show which features flames shooting 60 feet into the air.
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
PHOTOS: Meet the 12 puppies named after Las Vegas Aces players in honor of WNBA semifinals
In honor of the Las Vegas Aces making the WNBA semifinals, The Animal Foundation named its newest litter of 12 puppies after all 12 Aces players.
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino, according to gaming regulators. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40,...
Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas has down-home hospitality to spare
Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, who are better known as the parents of the Jonas Brothers, had one singular goal in mind in opening Nellie’s Southern Kitchen: To pay homage to Paul’s hometown of Belmont, N.C.—and his grandmother, after whom the restaurant is named. That...
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials
L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday near Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive.
LVMPD: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near Bronze Circle and Wintergreen Drive.
