Las Vegas, NV

casinonewsdaily.com

Another $1b+ Month; New Space in Downtown Vegas; First New Casino in 20 Years

Nevada continues to hold onto its spot at the center of the land-based gambling universe with record-breaking revenue, reinvestment, and expansion. That’s not to say that Macau will never lead the world in casino revenue again. However, with a host of government-induced style cramps already pulling strength from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Gets Unexpected New Experience

Characters -- both fictional and just odd -- dominate the scene on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Before the music and light shows take over in the evening, the area hosts a variety of buskers and costumed performers looking to pick up a few dollars. You'll see people playing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022

South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday. Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

WATCH: The Mirage's Volcano Show – Ending soon in Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE outside The Mirage Las Vegas to check out their free volcano show. The iconic attraction first opened more than three decades ago – back on Nov. 22, 1989. Hard Rock International recently purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts. The area where the volcano is located will become a guitar-shaped room tower. Therefore, the volcano show will end. However, a timeline for the last show has not yet been announced. There is still time to check out the show which features flames shooting 60 feet into the air.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations. We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal....
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials

L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

