AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE outside The Mirage Las Vegas to check out their free volcano show. The iconic attraction first opened more than three decades ago – back on Nov. 22, 1989. Hard Rock International recently purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts. The area where the volcano is located will become a guitar-shaped room tower. Therefore, the volcano show will end. However, a timeline for the last show has not yet been announced. There is still time to check out the show which features flames shooting 60 feet into the air.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO