Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: How high Is too high?
TALLAHASSEE — Medical-marijuana patients in Florida are facing new THC dosage amounts and supply limits on cannabis products they eat, vape or drop on their tongues. The caps went into effect Monday after Florida health officials released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage and supply caps on products doctors can order for patients.
Citrus County Chronicle
State eyes shift on property insurer ratings
TALLAHASSEE — Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission this week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that would look at options for property insurers to get adequate financial ratings.
Citrus County Chronicle
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act,...
Citrus County Chronicle
California's last nuke plant to seek US OK for extended run
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The utility that oversees California's last operating nuclear power plant said Thursday it was taking steps to seek federal approval for an extended lifespan, just hours after the Legislature opened a pathway to keep it running through 2030. The lopsided vote in the state Assembly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crash threat over Mississippi skies ends with pilot's arrest
RIPLEY, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him.
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital's water woes are extensive
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is struggling with the near collapse of its water system, prompting emergency declarations from President Joe Biden and Gov. Tate Reeves. Jackson has dangerously low water pressure this week, and many of the city's 150,000 residents have been without water flowing from...
