Accidents

Corona Man is Dead After Crashing Electric Scooter Into Pole in Maspeth Monday

Queens Post
 5 days ago
A 48-year-old Corona man is dead after crashing his electric scooter into a utility pole on Maurice Avenue in Maspeth Monday (Photos: A Fly-E-bike Z6 and the location of the crash at Maurice Avenue/53rd Avenue GMaps)

A 48-year-old Corona man died Monday night after crashing his electric scooter into a utility pole in Maspeth, police said.

Jaime Aguilar, of 108th Street, was riding his 2022 Fly-E-bike Z6 southbound on Maurice Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. when he lost control of the scooter.

According to police, Aguilar was riding at “a high rate of speed” and struck a speed bump, causing him to lose control and hit a utility pole in the vicinity of 53rd Avenue.

Police from the 108th Precinct responded to the scene and discovered Aguilar on the ground with severe trauma to the head and body.

EMS transported Aguilar to New York Health and Hospital Elmhurst where he was pronounced deceased.

Queens Post

Queens, NY
