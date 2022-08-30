ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 65

AP_001973.7b605585c8794f65802feb22957395c7.2205
5d ago

Y’all are a bunch of pervs my dad give me a hug and a kiss every day we were around each other maybe if someone showed you idiots some love y’all would be better people love your baby man

Reply
46
Dam It Jim
5d ago

My precious daughter is 38 and I hug and kiss her everytime I see her and my 3 boys as well, My mother is gone and one day I'll be gone from my children also. Love em hug em while you can.

Reply
40
Anthony D Lopresti
5d ago

hey what's wrong with that our president does it all the time and nobody says anything other than oh that's Joe

Reply(20)
33
Related
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies in Tragic Skydiving Accident

TikTok star Tanya Pardazi has died during her first solo skydiving jump. The 21-year-old Toronto University student and 2017 Miss Canada semi-finalist opened her parachute at too “low an altitude,” according to SkyDive Toronto. The chute failed to deploy properly, and she was pronounced dead after being immediately transported to the hospital near Innisfil, Ontario, where she had jumped with Skydive Toronto. The company makes jumpers, including Tanya, complete training courses before they perform a solo dive. “Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” Tanya's friend, Melody Ozgoli, was quoted telling CTV News Toronto. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.”Read it at Daily Mail
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win

Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Ans#Czech#Grand Slam
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
FanSided

Tennis twitter reacts to Venus and Serena Williams’ US Open loss

Venus and Serena Williams likely played their final doubles match together in a first-round US Open loss, setting off tribute messages across Twitter. After Serena Williams fought to a second-round victory to keep what’s likely her final US Open alive, there was hope of another magical moment in the doubles competition on Thursday.
TENNIS
BBC

Serena Williams: Tributes paid to tennis' retiring great

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Even Billie Jean King wanted to capture the moment. One last photo from courtside...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT):. Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia continued her red-hot form with a crushing 6-4 6-1 win over American 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj to sweep into her maiden U.S. Open quarter-final.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Without Serena, show goes on at Flushing | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Serena Williams is gone from the U.S. Open, but the show must go on. The third round is scheduled to wrap up Saturday at Flushing Meadows, with Grand Slam champions such as Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek in action at night.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy