Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theozone.net
Joseph definitely was trying to get JSN out of the game and succeeded. No doubt in my mind...
[In reply to "Some below asked about targeting on JSN hit. It appeared he threw the forearm......" by jharp, posted at 10:18:24 09/04/22]. ...hope that guy chokes on this L. : Some of you may remember an OSU safety flagged for targeting a PSU receiver as his hand grazed the helmet as he ran by a player going down. If I remember correctly the safety was flagged because when a player was going to the turf they are defenseless. This hit was 100X more violent and looked like a kill shot.
theozone.net
7 sacks by the scum D today
[In reply to "My early Playoff prediction: #1 Bama plays #4 USC, #2 OSU plays #3 Georgia (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 00:22:25 09/04/22]. : While there is a lot of season to still improve, right now Bama and Georgia are the two best teams and likely headed for a SEC and NC game repeats.
theozone.net
My early Playoff prediction: #1 Bama plays #4 USC, #2 OSU plays #3 Georgia (m)
While there is a lot of season to still improve, right now Bama and Georgia are the two best teams and likely headed for a SEC and NC game repeats. USC plays in a crappy conference and at most loses 1 game. The B1G is a dumpster fire and OSU should take care of business with SCum knocking them out.
theozone.net
At the time watching the replay I just thought it was a very rough legal tackle …
[In reply to "Some below asked about targeting on JSN hit. It appeared he threw the forearm......" by jharp, posted at 10:18:24 09/04/22]. Very relieved that Hall’s head first Trip into the ND QB was not called targeting. I was ready to go nuts if he was thrown out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
LeBron and Bronny both gave the fans an I-O back before the game. Bronny to OSU possibility increasing IMO (m)
If given the choice I would still take Taison Chatman over Bronny, but if Chatman decides to go elsewhere Bronny would be a good get. Not sure he is a legit top 50 player as his current ranking shows, but he is a very good all around player with a man’s body already in HS. My main concern if Bronny came to OSU would be the potential over-hype combined with pressure to play him immediately.
theozone.net
Jim Tressel had to like and be proud of Ryan Day last night. That game resembled a Tressel 2002 game (m)
More than any other game in Day’s young career, I thought he focused on Field Position. Quite often they had ND pinned deep in their territory, and that in turn allowed the D to be in a better position. Day showed more patience as well. Was surprised, but pleased...
theozone.net
Ohio State’s New Defense Proves to be The Real Deal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The long wait and anticipation of seeing Ohio State’s “new defense” under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles finally ended as No. 2 Ohio State took the field to face No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night. There’s no question that the biggest question mark...
theozone.net
Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Buckeye Players Talk 21-10 Win vs Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and a handful of Buckeyes met with the media immediately following the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win vs No. 5 Notre Dame in their season opener. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
I've felt our band is in the wrong spot anyway. Should be in the closed end where the sound would stay (m)
[In reply to "ABC/ESPN must have had a microphone right by ND band. Could hear them loudly all night but rarely could hear OSU band *" by bucksfan61, posted at 11:03:05 09/04/22]. in the stadium more. You can barely even hear our band if you are sitting in the north...
theozone.net
Interesting day in B1G news. 1 report has 5 teams possibly joining conference soon. Outkick says OSU said no more
Two totally different reports at the same time. Both claiming inside information. Outkick article was funny in that it said conference is a democracy but OSU. is definitely the one that drives the conference. If conference goes against OSU - can you ever see OSU leaving for the SEC?
theozone.net
Big plays happening each way is fine. Situational production needs to improve, mainly on 3rd down.
[In reply to "Oklahoma State gave up more plays of 40+ yards than Ohio State last year...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 13:32:10 09/02/22]. toOSU ranked higher in most of the places we really needed our OSU to improve, so I'm bullish. : Watching The Podcast on YouTube. Bill Landis mentioned...
theozone.net
It’s taking me some adjusting, but I think I’m getting there
[In reply to "You’ve really tapped into the competitive psyche of elite college athletes. 🤜 *" by OSUgradinGA, posted at 16:24:10 09/02/22]. It will be nice living in a world where Ohio State can get its ass kicked by the two best teams on its schedule and still make the CFP with home field advantage. Plus it will be nice to reward teams like Utah and Ole Miss for putting together 9-3 seasons, gosh darn it they try so hard. Playing below the standard of the best teams shouldn’t matter as long as you’re playing above your own standard, I always say.
Comments / 0