[In reply to "You’ve really tapped into the competitive psyche of elite college athletes. 🤜 *" by OSUgradinGA, posted at 16:24:10 09/02/22]. It will be nice living in a world where Ohio State can get its ass kicked by the two best teams on its schedule and still make the CFP with home field advantage. Plus it will be nice to reward teams like Utah and Ole Miss for putting together 9-3 seasons, gosh darn it they try so hard. Playing below the standard of the best teams shouldn’t matter as long as you’re playing above your own standard, I always say.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO