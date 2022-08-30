ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

theozone.net

Joseph definitely was trying to get JSN out of the game and succeeded. No doubt in my mind...

[In reply to "Some below asked about targeting on JSN hit. It appeared he threw the forearm......" by jharp, posted at 10:18:24 09/04/22]. ...hope that guy chokes on this L. : Some of you may remember an OSU safety flagged for targeting a PSU receiver as his hand grazed the helmet as he ran by a player going down. If I remember correctly the safety was flagged because when a player was going to the turf they are defenseless. This hit was 100X more violent and looked like a kill shot.
theozone.net

7 sacks by the scum D today

[In reply to "My early Playoff prediction: #1 Bama plays #4 USC, #2 OSU plays #3 Georgia (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 00:22:25 09/04/22]. : While there is a lot of season to still improve, right now Bama and Georgia are the two best teams and likely headed for a SEC and NC game repeats.
theozone.net

LeBron and Bronny both gave the fans an I-O back before the game. Bronny to OSU possibility increasing IMO (m)

If given the choice I would still take Taison Chatman over Bronny, but if Chatman decides to go elsewhere Bronny would be a good get. Not sure he is a legit top 50 player as his current ranking shows, but he is a very good all around player with a man’s body already in HS. My main concern if Bronny came to OSU would be the potential over-hype combined with pressure to play him immediately.
theozone.net

Ohio State’s New Defense Proves to be The Real Deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The long wait and anticipation of seeing Ohio State’s “new defense” under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles finally ended as No. 2 Ohio State took the field to face No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night. There’s no question that the biggest question mark...
theozone.net

It’s taking me some adjusting, but I think I’m getting there

[In reply to "You’ve really tapped into the competitive psyche of elite college athletes. 🤜 *" by OSUgradinGA, posted at 16:24:10 09/02/22]. It will be nice living in a world where Ohio State can get its ass kicked by the two best teams on its schedule and still make the CFP with home field advantage. Plus it will be nice to reward teams like Utah and Ole Miss for putting together 9-3 seasons, gosh darn it they try so hard. Playing below the standard of the best teams shouldn’t matter as long as you’re playing above your own standard, I always say.
Community Policy