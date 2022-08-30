ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Watch CNN’s John Harwood Call Trump a ‘Dishonest Demagogue’ on Air – Shortly Before Exiting Network (Video)

The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter backed President Biden’s assertions from a Thursday night speech lambasting Trump. John Harwood, CNN’s veteran Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington correspondent, suddenly and unexpectedly announced he was leaving the network Friday morning — shortly after a segment he punctuated with a partisan flourish. Harwood, 65,...
TheWrap

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood to Leave Network: ‘Today’s My Last Day’

The reporter says he’s looking ”forward to figuring out what’s next“. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood has announced that Friday is his last day at CNN. Harwood, 65, took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank his colleagues, writing, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”
TheWrap

5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV

”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
TheWrap

TheWrap

