Watch CNN’s John Harwood Call Trump a ‘Dishonest Demagogue’ on Air – Shortly Before Exiting Network (Video)
The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter backed President Biden’s assertions from a Thursday night speech lambasting Trump. John Harwood, CNN’s veteran Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington correspondent, suddenly and unexpectedly announced he was leaving the network Friday morning — shortly after a segment he punctuated with a partisan flourish. Harwood, 65,...
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood to Leave Network: ‘Today’s My Last Day’
The reporter says he’s looking ”forward to figuring out what’s next“. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood has announced that Friday is his last day at CNN. Harwood, 65, took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank his colleagues, writing, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”
Trump Recalls 2019 White House Dinner With ‘Weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Last Week,’ Social Media Chuckles
Despite transitioning out of presidential life a year and a half ago, former President Donald Trump recalled a 2019 White House dinner with “weirdo” Mark Zuckerberg as “last week.” That sound you hear is the collective chuckle from those on social media poking fun at the ex-prez.
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
John Harwood’s Abrupt Exit Adds Fuel to #BoycottCNN: ‘There’s No ‘Both Sides’ to Fascism’
John Harwood’s abrupt exit from CNN Friday has added fuel to the #BoycottCNN fire as many grow wary of the network’s centrist move. “If CNN is moving Trumpward let them know you are not happy,” one user tweeted Sunday. “Ditto canning John Harwood.”. Harwood, the network’s...
Netflix to Launch Ad-Supported Pricing Tier in November Ahead of Disney+ December Rollout
Netflix is looking to move up the launch of its ad-supported pricing tier to launch in November, allowing the streamer to get ahead of Disney+ when it launches its own ad-supported model on Dec. 8, according to multiple media reports and first reported by the Wall Street Journal. “We are...
Canadian News Anchor Swallows Fly Live on Air: ‘Was Gross, So Gross’ (Video)
Global News’ Farah Nasser got choked up on air this week, but not because of the emotional story she was reporting. The Canadian anchor inadvertently swallowed a fly, live on air. Nasser later appeared on ET Canada to discuss the incident, where she proclaimed it “was gross, so gross.”...
