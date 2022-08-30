The reporter says he’s looking ”forward to figuring out what’s next“. CNN’s White House correspondent John Harwood has announced that Friday is his last day at CNN. Harwood, 65, took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank his colleagues, writing, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.”

