It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO