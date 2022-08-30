Read full article on original website
‘Project Zomboid’ to expand the map “on all sides” with Build 42
Project Zomboid developer The Indie Stone has discussed the zombie survival game’s next map expansion, which will “most likely” arrive as part of Build 42. In a blog published yesterday (September 1), The Indie Stone shared that it’s “time to talk about the next map expansion – which will most likely hit with [Build 42].”
11 Bit Studios to stop giving keys to Steam curators amidst reseller controversy
11 Bit Studios has announced it will no longer be giving game keys to Steam curators after a majority were resold. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, 11 Bit Studios wrote: “Starting today (September 2) we won’t be granting game keys to Steam curators.”. “Based on our...
‘Halo Infinite’ sets Forge release date but scraps split-screen co-op
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has set a November release date for the shooter’s level-editor Forge Mode, however it’s also been confirmed that plans to implement split-screen co-op have been abandoned. While Forge Mode was originally planned to launch in September, the latest roadmap for Halo Infinite states...
‘The Quarry’ director reveals next game scheduled for 2025 or 2026
The director of Supermassive Games’ latest interactive narrative-driven horror title The Quarry and 2015’s Until Dawn has already started sharing details on his next title. In an interview with VGC, developer Will Byles revealed that the team had started working on its next game. “I can’t really tell...
‘The Callisto Protocol’ has cut its links with the ‘PUBG’ universe and I’m gutted about it
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she mourns the severing of the link between upcoming horror The Callisto Protocol and PUBG‘s peculiar universe. Few things have surprised me more in games than the...
Nintendo is changing some microtransactions in ‘Mario Kart Tour’
Nintendo will be removing its gacha elements (essentially randomised in-game items or cosmetics for real money) from its mobile racing spin-off Mario Kart Tour. While microtransactions will still be present, players will be able to purchase items directly instead of having to blindly pump money into the game to receive randomised goodies. This was confirmed via the official Twitter account for the game, with the update set to arrive October 4.
Ubisoft confirms ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is the next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
Ubisoft has confirmed the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game, with more details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage due next week. Yesterday (September 1) an image shared unofficially made rounds on social media that seemingly confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At 5pm BST, Ubisoft then confirmed the news, promising a full reveal at next week’s Ubisoft Forward.
Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan
Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription. Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia. According to the FAQ page...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
