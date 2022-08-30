Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
KULR8
Human-caused wildfires burn structures in Crow Agency
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday. A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM). The...
KULR8
First responders & a Good Samaritan help rescue 11-year-old from Yellowstone River
The following is an update from the City of Billings on the missing swimmer:. Early Friday afternoon, firefighters with the Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 11-year-old drowning victim from the Yellowstone River. The fire department was called to the...
ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge
In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
Girl, 11, pulled from Yellowstone River in Billings and taken to hospital
The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface.
Roundabout construction centered around safety for Billings drivers.
Roundabouts on the surface, are designed to promote a steady flow of traffic but safety is also at the forefront of the discussion when a new one is built.
KULR8
Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City
BILLINGS, Mont. - A tradition continuing since the 50s, the Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise...
yourbigsky.com
Hottest Rods: The coolest classics at Burn the Point
Burn the Point is on this weekend bringing custom-cars, hot-rods and some of the finest custom-made vehicles from Billings and around the country. There will be close to 500 vehicles ranging from the elite race car to the daily drivers, both imports and domestics. These are the best of the...
Parents in Billings Heights call for action to slow vehicles
In 2022, at least two children have been struck by speeding vehicles on this road while walking to school or their bus stop.
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
Burn The Point showcases classic cars in Billings
A Labor Day weekend tradition continues with the 21st Burn The Point Parade roared through downtown Billings on Friday night.
yourbigsky.com
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
yourbigsky.com
Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings
If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
KULR8
Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
High Speed Chase Suspect Held on $50k Bond in Billings
A man who was reportedly driving a sedan at speed over 150mph before it crashed and caught fire near Huntley, has been charged with several felonies. According to the charging documents from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, Levi Johnson of Roseville, Minn. has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and fleeing or eluding peace officer.
Proposed Red Lodge addiction treatment center getting push back from neighbors
A Billings group believes they have found the perfect spot in Red Lodge for a drug and alcohol treatment center, but neighbors are concerned with the type of people it would brig to the area.
High-speed chase ends in fiery crash east of Billings
The incident began when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle speeding through a construction zone.
Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle
Park City isn't the first Montana town that comes to mind for crime, but it was at the forefront of Onie Knecht's brain on Aug. 29.
yourbigsky.com
Wildfire smoke in Billings Thursday; Hazy skies expected
Updated Thursday, September 1 at 1:20pm: The Billings air quality has dropped from good to moderate Thursday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. Montana’s DEQ is listing Billings air in the yellow color which means people who are unusually sensitive should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. And even people without...
