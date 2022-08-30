ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Human-caused wildfires burn structures in Crow Agency

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Firefighters in the Crow Agency have been busy, fighting three human-caused wildfires Saturday. A house, trailer, RV, vehicle and horse trailer burned in one fire on the north side of Lodge Grass, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Branch of Wildland Fire Management (BWFM). The...
CROW AGENCY, MT
Montana Talks

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
KULR8

Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. - A tradition continuing since the 50s, the Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hottest Rods: The coolest classics at Burn the Point

Burn the Point is on this weekend bringing custom-cars, hot-rods and some of the finest custom-made vehicles from Billings and around the country. There will be close to 500 vehicles ranging from the elite race car to the daily drivers, both imports and domestics. These are the best of the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

High Speed Chase Suspect Held on $50k Bond in Billings

A man who was reportedly driving a sedan at speed over 150mph before it crashed and caught fire near Huntley, has been charged with several felonies. According to the charging documents from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, Levi Johnson of Roseville, Minn. has been charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and fleeing or eluding peace officer.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Wildfire smoke in Billings Thursday; Hazy skies expected

Updated Thursday, September 1 at 1:20pm: The Billings air quality has dropped from good to moderate Thursday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. Montana’s DEQ is listing Billings air in the yellow color which means people who are unusually sensitive should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. And even people without...
BILLINGS, MT

