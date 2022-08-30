ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Lee Named to Prospect Team of the Week

By Kenny Van Doren
 5 days ago

Houston Astros prospect catcher Korey Lee delivered a strong performance this week for Triple-A Sugar Land.

MLB Pipeline named Houston Astros Korey Lee the catcher of the week for its Prospect Team of the Week for Aug. 22-28 . Lee — who was optioned Aug. 2 — has slashed .273/.371/.649 in 20 August games with nine home runs and 24 driven in.

Over the last six games, Lee slashed .480/.552/1.160 with five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI. The 24-year-old righty crossed home nine times, walking four times to his eight strikeouts. Lee also stole two bags with a season high of four in August.

Prior to his option to Triple-A Sugar Land, Lee posted a .432 OPS across 12 games for the Astros. The righty totaled six bases to his 35% strikeout rate and one walk in 26 plate appearances since his July 1 promotion.

