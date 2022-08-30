Read full article on original website
Related
NJ mom shares worries about Biden's student loan handout plan at this 'time of craziness'
A New Jersey mom who was in touch with Fox News Digital this weekend shared that she is concerned about this "very tough and confusing time" for college students as they try to figure out what is going on with their overwhelming student debt — and how much will be forgiven, or not, and whether they can even continue going to school or how to move forward with confidence.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Virginia teacher sues district over pronoun policy: They think they know better than parents
A group of parents and teachers in Virginia are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools to temporarily block a pronoun policy that prevents teachers from "misgendering" a student or disclosing to a parent if a child picks pronouns that adhere to a different sex than the one they were born with.
Mike Rowe on the labor shortage under Biden's economy: Work has become the 'enemy'
FOX Business host Mike Rowe joined "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade to discuss the labor shortage in America and why so many people don't want to work. MIKE ROWE: It's not what happened, it's what's been happening for the last 20 years. We, I think, are in this pattern where we're not really happy unless we identify something as the enemy, not as a problem to be solved, but as an existential threat. Cops, right?
RELATED PEOPLE
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Senate health and education chair defends decisions to keep children home from school during pandemic
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said she is "proud" of how Democrats handled getting school children back in classrooms as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and defended school closures even while acknowledging the impact that policy has had on children. Discussing the issue on CNN's "State of the Union," host...
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2