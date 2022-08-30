ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022

A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
CHIPLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
EBRO, FL
WEAR

Police: Man shot in leg near DeVilliers Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man was shot in the leg near DeVilliers Street in Pensacola Thursday night, according to Pensacola Police. The shooting took placed near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets around 9:30 p.m. The man's injuries are not life-threatening, according to PPD. According to PPD, the man was the passenger...
PENSACOLA, FL
wtvy.com

Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
SAMSON, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola holds two Project RELO Task Force Tribute events

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute has made its way to Pensacola Sunday. The group is honoring and remembering more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. Channel 3's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with the project across...
PENSACOLA, FL

