niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after rollover crash in Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.
Police: Man shot in leg near DeVilliers Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man was shot in the leg near DeVilliers Street in Pensacola Thursday night, according to Pensacola Police. The shooting took placed near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets around 9:30 p.m. The man's injuries are not life-threatening, according to PPD. According to PPD, the man was the passenger...
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
Okaloosa Co. school bus rear-ended, 1 student in hospital: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night. According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit […]
Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for man, wanted for aggravated assault
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post. Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault. Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure […]
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
Property owner believes arson started fire at old Berryhill Elementary in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Investigators may now know how a fire at an old Santa Rosa County school building started earlier this month. The fire left, what was once Berryhill Elementary, heavily damaged. The building opened as Berryhill Elementary in 1926. The school most recently became the Santa Rosa County School...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.
Family wants answers after 5-year-old goes missing at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A family is making claims against Montclair Elementary Friday night, after their 5-year-old went missing for almost two hours. Brenda Thomas is the grandmother of the student. Thomas says she picks up her grandchild from school everyday. But on Friday, she was no where to be...
10th & final person sentenced in Okaloosa Co. multi-year drug investigation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have sentenced the 10th and final person in connection to a four-year drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Songbird,” carried out by the DEA and the OCSO, according to a release. Deputies arrested Ira Alston in January 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. for conspiracy to distribute […]
Update: Investigators say no threat after boys see white van in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (3:45 pm) — OCSO said they located the white van in question to the picture released. Deputies said it had an older woman driver that was transporting special needs patients to homes in the area. The woman told OCSO she was on Antiqua Way in the afternoon and never approached […]
'The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears' coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A haunted attraction beloved by many Northwest Floridians is returning to Fort Walton Beach. "The Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears is being held this year at the Santa Rosa Mall. Alex and Andrew Wentz have been hosting the haunted attraction for 10 years. "So the...
Pensacola holds two Project RELO Task Force Tribute events
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute has made its way to Pensacola Sunday. The group is honoring and remembering more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. Channel 3's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with the project across...
