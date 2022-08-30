ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Forsyth deputies arrest suspect in vehicle break-in

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was found allegedly attempting to break into a north Forsyth County home has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Elmo Road in north Forsyth County on Aug. 15 after residents called 911 and reported that a suspicious person was trying to enter their home. Residents said they had to hold the door to their home closed to keep the man from forcing his way in.
Ethics board: Milton City Councilman violated policies

MILTON, Ga. — An ethics panel determined Aug. 30 that Milton City Councilman Paul Moore committed three out of seven ethics violations when he voted to defer a decision to provide city funding for traffic calming devices inside his neighborhood. The ethics panel, consisting of local attorneys Samuel Pierce,...
