Texas State

Fox News

Migrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets

New York City officials greeted migrants exiting a bus in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, one of many sent from Texas. The officials shook hands with each of the migrants before giving them blankets and leading them away from Port Authority in downtown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than a dozen busses to Washington D.C. and New York City in a bid to make the powerful cities feel the effects of the ongoing border crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
OREGON STATE
Texas State
Fox News

Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Colorado climber dies after falling 900 feet from Capitol Peak

A Colorado solo hiker died after she fell about 900 feet while climbing the treacherous Capitol Peak mountain on Saturday, authorities said. First responders received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who was part of a hiking party that saw the woman fall what he believed was 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit into Pierre Lakes Basin, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
TUPELO, MS
Fox News

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

NJ mom shares worries about Biden's student loan handout plan at this 'time of craziness'

A New Jersey mom who was in touch with Fox News Digital this weekend shared that she is concerned about this "very tough and confusing time" for college students as they try to figure out what is going on with their overwhelming student debt — and how much will be forgiven, or not, and whether they can even continue going to school or how to move forward with confidence.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Fox News

