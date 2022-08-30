Read full article on original website
Mass panic, early closure at Minnesota State Fair following brawl
A brawl that broke out at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday and the police response that followed led to a mass crowd panic and exodus, as well as an early closure of the fairgrounds. The fight occurred at Cafe Caribe in the Midway section of the fairgrounds and resulted...
Josh Shapiro bets tough message on crime, economy will outrun red wave in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leaning into crime and the economy in his campaign for governor this year, even as other fellow Democrats find themselves playing defense on the issues. Shapiro, who has led nearly all public polling in the race, told Fox News Digital...
Migrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets
New York City officials greeted migrants exiting a bus in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, one of many sent from Texas. The officials shook hands with each of the migrants before giving them blankets and leading them away from Port Authority in downtown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than a dozen busses to Washington D.C. and New York City in a bid to make the powerful cities feel the effects of the ongoing border crisis.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
Doug Mastriano says Afghan elections were more secure than Pennsylvania's because of voter ID
GETTYSBURG, PA. – Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, says elections in Afghanistan after the U.S. invasion were more secure than some elections in the Keystone State. Mastriano told Fox News Digital during an interview Thursday it's critical for Republicans to win the governorship of Pennsylvania...
Michigan sec of state says election officials most worried about ‘violence and disruption on Election Day’
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Sunday that election officials she has spoken with in her state and elsewhere are concerned about "violence and disruption" at the polls on Election Day. During an appearance on "Face the Nation," Benson was asked by CBS News’ Mark Strassmann what secretaries of...
SUV with 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition
An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition. Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Colorado climber dies after falling 900 feet from Capitol Peak
A Colorado solo hiker died after she fell about 900 feet while climbing the treacherous Capitol Peak mountain on Saturday, authorities said. First responders received a call just before 8 a.m. from a man who was part of a hiking party that saw the woman fall what he believed was 1,500 to 2,000 feet from below the summit into Pierre Lakes Basin, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday. Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of...
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
New York lifeguards save man who collapsed and remained unresponsive for 12 minutes
Lifeguards in New York saved a man who collapsed during a recent beach bike ride and had an undetectable pulse for 12 minutes. David Plotkin, 50, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to discuss what he could recall from his fall on July 30 of this year. "It...
2024 Watch: Pence, Pompeo, Cruz, heading to New Hampshire this month
Two potential contenders for the next race for the Republican presidential nomination return this month to New Hampshire, the state that for a century held the first primary in the race for the White House. And another possible GOP presidential contender is making his first stop in the early voting...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
NJ mom shares worries about Biden's student loan handout plan at this 'time of craziness'
A New Jersey mom who was in touch with Fox News Digital this weekend shared that she is concerned about this "very tough and confusing time" for college students as they try to figure out what is going on with their overwhelming student debt — and how much will be forgiven, or not, and whether they can even continue going to school or how to move forward with confidence.
Man who died trying to stop Safeway shooting rampage had a criminal past
A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but likely saved the lives of others.
