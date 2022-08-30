Read full article on original website
HELEN LOUISE WOOD, 86
Helen Louise Wood, 86 of Indiana, PA, passed away at Moorehead Place on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Born in Armstrong Township on November 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Coleman) Cunningham. A homemaker for most of her life, she worked for Dr. Hoyt, optometrist,...
THOMAS E. MEDVIDE, 95 OF INDIANA
Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. Friends will be received Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, the time of his funeral service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger officiating.
OX HILL KICKS OFF COMMUNITY FAIR SEASON
The close of the Indiana County Fair last night marks the beginning of the community fair season. The Ox Hill Fair kicks off today with the Harvest Day Service at 6:30 PM, followed by the Queen and Princess Contest at 7. The schedule for Monday includes children’s games for all...
INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION
Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
FRY, BERZONSKY LEAD INDIANA CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS AT UHER INVITATIONAL
The Indiana cross country teams traveled to California University of Pennsylvania for the Marty Uher Invitational on Saturday. The Indiana girls placed 6th in the A/AA race out of 22 teams. Addy Fry led Indiana with a 19th place finish out of 222 runners. Chloe Hain placed 24th, Rachel Gill placed 29th, Belinda Liu placed 50th and Emmy Davis placed 53rd to round out Indiana’s scoring.
CURVE GIVE PRIESTER PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT
CURVE, Pa. – Liover Peguero recorded his second four-hit game of the season, while Quinn Priester tossed six strong innings for Altoona in a win over Akron, 7-1, on Saturday night at PNG Field. The Curve scored seven runs over the first two innings of the game off Akron...
GAS PRICES LOWER FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY
As we enter Labor Day Weekend, gas price averages continue to go down across the United States and Pennsylvania. Triple A reports that the national average is now $3.79 a gallon. It’s down another penny over 24 hours, six cents over the last week and 37 cents down from last month. Last year at this time, the average is $3.18. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.01, another two cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and 44 cents down from last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s average was $3.29.
QUIET LABOR DAY WEEKEND SO FAR FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS
It was a quiet Saturday for Indiana County’s emergency responders. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to set up a landing zone along Route 553. Indiana answered a summons for a carbon monoxide alarm on Wayne Avenue. Rossiter and Marion Center were sent to a vehicle fire along Church Road...
POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
INDIANA WINS IN TRIPLE OT; THREE HERITAGE TEAMS STAY UNDEFEATED
The Indiana Little Indians needed triple overtime to get it done, but they came away with their first victory of the season, beating Knoch, 32-31, in Indiana’s home opener. Here’s Jack Benedict with the recap. In Heritage Conference action, three teams – Northern Cambria, Homer-Center and Penns Manor...
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, LIQUOR LAW VIOLATION
An Indiana man faces assault charges after an incident last Friday. Indiana Borough Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Philadelphia Street shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of multiple people being assaulted by one person. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Vance Sykes, was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Public Drunkenness through Magisterial Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
ARSONIST SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON
A man who pleaded guilty to a charge of Arson related to a fire last year in Shelocta was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovski of Indiana was ordered to serve 16 months to five years in a state correctional institution for the charge of arson. Charges of reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea deal. The charges stemmed from a fire August 9th of last year at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as they had difficulty getting to the home due to the fact that the home was on a hillside.
INDIANA POLICE INVESTIGATE GUN REPORT AT JUNIOR HIGH
Indiana Borough Police have opened an investigation into a report of a student possessing a replica toy gun on school property. According to a news release, police started the investigation on Friday into a report of a juvenile in possession of an Airsoft-style gun in the area of Chestnut Street after school hours. Subsequently, the police received a Safe To Say Something report of a juvenile in possession of a possible gun on or near the Indiana Junior High School.
SHELOCTA MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for a Shelocta man charged with setting a house on fire in August of 2021. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovsky entered a guilty plea to a charge of arson with danger of death or bodily injury on August 5th of this year. Other charges, including reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement. The charges stemmed from a fire set on August 9th of 2021 at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Fire crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as the home was on a hillside.
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS INCLUDE VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE
Many cases in Indiana County Court are scheduled to have criminal call hearings today. Among those cases is a man charged with vehicular homicide. This hearing will involve 33-year-old Joshua Brink of Smicksburg, who was charged in connection with a vehicle accident on August 27th of last year. Brink is accused of driving off Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township last Friday, and when he tried to straighten his SUV out, he went up an embankment and struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio, who was mowing grass on a lawn tractor at the time. Brink allegedly fled the scene after that, but was eventually taken into custody. Dalessio died at Allegheny General Hospital after he was transported there by Life Flight. Along with homicide by vehicle, Brink faces 13 other counts including two summary driving offenses, DUI-related crimes, accidents involving death or injury and involuntary manslaughter.
