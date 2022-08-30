Many cases in Indiana County Court are scheduled to have criminal call hearings today. Among those cases is a man charged with vehicular homicide. This hearing will involve 33-year-old Joshua Brink of Smicksburg, who was charged in connection with a vehicle accident on August 27th of last year. Brink is accused of driving off Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township last Friday, and when he tried to straighten his SUV out, he went up an embankment and struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio, who was mowing grass on a lawn tractor at the time. Brink allegedly fled the scene after that, but was eventually taken into custody. Dalessio died at Allegheny General Hospital after he was transported there by Life Flight. Along with homicide by vehicle, Brink faces 13 other counts including two summary driving offenses, DUI-related crimes, accidents involving death or injury and involuntary manslaughter.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO