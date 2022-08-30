ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

Kristee Castronovo
5d ago

Why am I not surprised ? Charge the parents with criminal neglect and hold them financially responsible for the actions of their kids ! Send a message to parents that if you don't provide supervision for your eight yr old, then you will be arrested, prosecuted, and providing restitution for the crimes committed during your absence. My guess is it won't be long before their names on in the paper, as these kids will probably be committing more serious crimes in the near future. It's a shame that these kids have no guidance at home, and are bold enough to commit burglary for entertainment at such a young age. 😔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair

GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair. 34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
Utica, NY
Cars
City
Utica, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Kuyahoora Valley man accused in vandalism case

NORWAY- A man from the Kuyahoora Valley area is accused in a vandalism case, authorities say. Charles E. Guyer, 38, of Newport, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer) shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. He is formally charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
NEWPORT, NY
localsyr.com

2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Juveniles#Automobile#Antique#Violent Crime#Sculpture Space
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Big Frog 104

Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
CLAYVILLE, NY
Big Frog 104

‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County resident charged with endangering welfare of child after police located pair of unattended children inside truck

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of endangering the welfare of a child after police investigated reports of a pair of unattended children left inside of a truck. On Friday, Lowville Village Police answered complaints about a pair of children that were witnessed inside of a truck, with no one there watching by. The tip came in from a motorist who noticed the unattended truck on South State Street.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with criminal impersonation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department has reported that a Utica man was charged with criminal impersonation after being caught driving a stolen U-Haul van following a traffic stop on August 31st. Around 1:55 pm on Wednesday, while patrolling Oriskany Blvd, an officer pulled over a U-Haul van for running a red light. […]
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy