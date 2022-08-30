ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Grapes ripe for picking at Newbold-White House's vineyard

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

With its muscadine grapes ripening on the vine, the group that manages the Newbold-White House and its vineyard is inviting the public to come pick some for a small donation.

The Perquimans County Restoration Association said anyone is invited to stop by the historic brick house between dawn and dusk and pick some grapes.

Containers for gathering graphs are provided on the porch of the Newbold-White House’s visitor center. According to the PCRA, a gentle “tickle” will dislodge ripe grapes into the containers. The PCRA just asks that you return the containers to the porch when you’re finished so other pickers can use them.

Also on the front porch is the donation box and mailing envelopes. A sign explains PCRA’s honor system for paying for the grapes.

The group says donations continue to help support both the Newbold-White House and its vineyard.

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

