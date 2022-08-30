ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Ayr, IA

KCCI.com

Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Northern Lights may be visible this weekend

Rochester, MN -- The Northern Lights could become visible over the Labor Day weekend as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A series of solar flares occurred in recent days and the particles released from these flares are expected to interact with the Earth's magnetosphere, creating the aurora (Northern Lights). The aurora is visible close to the poles quite often throughout the year, but it takes high solar activity for the aurora to be visible further south into the northern United States.
IOWA STATE
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mount Ayr, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman hopes to get others "hooked" on a lost art

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa - A North Iowa woman celebrating her 90th birthday is hoping to "hook" the younger generation into a lost art. As a 90th birthday present to herself, Virginia Morrow is holding a "hooked rug show" in Saint Ansgar. “They've been rolled up in a closet! You finish...
SAINT ANSGAR, IA
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Turkey flocks in western Minnesota have tested positive for bird flu

(Willmar, MN) — Bird flu has been detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota, about 160 miles north of Emmetsburg. Doctor Shanna Voss, senior veterinarian at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory, says the virus appears to be circulating in wild birds. During this latest outbreak, bird flu was first confirmed in Iowa in February, in a backyard flock in Council Bluffs. The last quarantine of an Iowa flock ended in July at a commercial turkey operation in northeast Iowa’s Bremer County. Officials urge Iowans to contact a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their poultry may have contracted the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Break
Politics
We Are Iowa

Iowa firefighter shares concerns around electric vehicle fires

NEVADA, Iowa — As more drivers make the jump from gasoline-fueled vehicles to electric ones, firefighters are growing concerned about an alarming trend surrounding them: Putting out a fire in an electric vehicle is a lot less straightforward than you might expect. The crux of firefighters' worries have to...
NEVADA, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE

