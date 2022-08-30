ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVCFOX

Labor Day Weekend: TWRA Officer's Guide to Boating Safely

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s Labor Day weekend and the party has begun on land and also on the water. As families and friends head out on their boats, safety is a priority. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has heightened patrol this Labor Day weekend. District Boating Officer, David Holt says the holiday can be one of the most dangerous and deadly on the water.
TWRA: Two teenage girls injured in boating accident on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to our ABC affiliate, WATE, two girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat on Douglas Lake.
KNOXVILLE, TN

