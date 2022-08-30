Read full article on original website
DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday
(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well
(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers
(FOX 2) - The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan. For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Inkster apartment residents remain without power after Monday storms
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three days after a strong storm ripped through Metro Detroit, folks living at Thompson Tower Apartments are waiting for their lights to come back on. "We are trying to stick together but every day is getting rougher and rougher," said Chris Johnson. "Now you have to throw away everything in your refrigerator because today everything must go. It doesn’t matter what it is, it has to go to the garbage."
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released
Michigan's beautiful fall colors never fail to dazzle us and if forecasts prove to be right, the week of Oct. 10 will be Mother Nature's big week to shine. The annual fall foliage week-by-week map has been released by SmokyMountains.com. Since 2013, the organization has used its algorithm to analyze several data...
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday. The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
SE Michigan power outages: More than 260K in the dark due to storms
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday afternoon, with several power outages being reported in the area. As of 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, more than 262,000 were without power in Southeast Michigan, according to DTE Energy. That’s more than 11% of the entire service area without power.
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
