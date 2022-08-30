Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Solinftec unveils a new weed-killing robot to reduce farms’ needs for chemical inputs
U.S.- and Brazil-based ag robotics startup Solinftec has unveiled its new Solix Sprayer robot that can autonomously detect and spray weeds in the field. The new ‘bot joins the Solix Scouting robot that’s already in the fields in Brazil and the U.S. Manufacturing, research and development company McKinney...
Agriculture Online
Soil forecasting project asks for farmers, ag professionals input for app development
Making important soil management decisions hinges on having access to reliable and timely soil condition data. The University of Illinois and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are teaming up to explore the development of a web-based application that would forecast localized soil moisture content and temperature conditions up to 10 days in advance.
Agriculture Online
Soil pH keys soil fertility
Farming practices have evolved since farmers first tilled the soil, with expectations of greater yields occurring each year. Yet, one element remains unchanged — the importance of soil pH. “When it comes to soil fertility management, soil pH is the first thing I look at on a soil test,”...
Comments / 0