ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Soil forecasting project asks for farmers, ag professionals input for app development

Making important soil management decisions hinges on having access to reliable and timely soil condition data. The University of Illinois and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are teaming up to explore the development of a web-based application that would forecast localized soil moisture content and temperature conditions up to 10 days in advance.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soil pH keys soil fertility

Farming practices have evolved since farmers first tilled the soil, with expectations of greater yields occurring each year. Yet, one element remains unchanged — the importance of soil pH. “When it comes to soil fertility management, soil pH is the first thing I look at on a soil test,”...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy