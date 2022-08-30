ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Grapes ripe for picking at Newbold-White House's vineyard

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

The muscadine grapes are ripe for picking at the Newbold-White House's vineyard and the group that oversees the house is inviting the public to come pick some for a small donation.

The Perquimans County Restoration Association said anyone is invited to stop by the historic brick house between dawn and dusk and pick some grapes.

Containers for gathering graphs are provided on the porch of the Newbold-White House's visitor center. According to the PCRA, a gentle "tickle" will dislodge ripe grapes into the containers. The PCRA just asks that you return the containers to the porch when you're finished so other pickers can use them.

Also on the front porch is the donation box and mailing envelopes. A sign explains PCRA's honor system for paying for the grapes.

The group says donations continue to help support both the Newbold-White House and its vineyard.

County
Perquimans County, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

