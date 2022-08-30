Read full article on original website
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Expect Delays Next Week on Highway 14 in Rochester as Paving Work Begins
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Highway 14 motorists should expect delays starting next week as paving work begins in southeast Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release that motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 14 which may produce traffic backups during the busy morning commute and afternoon drive home.
Charges: Speeds Reached 100 mph During Pursuit of Rochester Burglary Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men accused of burglarizing a Rochester apartment complex construction site then leading officers on a chase that ended Byron early Saturday morning were arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday. 37-year-old Kyle Felter of Oronoco and 31-year-old Taylor Suchla of Rochester each face a charge of...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Rochester Police Catch Burglary in Progress, Pursue Suspects
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that started with an in-progress burglary at a Rochester construction site. A Rochester police spokesperson said officers received an alarm call from an apartment complex construction site in the 4600 block of Pineview Pl. Northwest just before 2 a.m. Saturday. A responding officer reported seeing two men loading boxes into the back of the van. The van then took off from the site before the responding officer’s backup arrived.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
