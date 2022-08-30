ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Volunteers begin building tiny homes for veterans

In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...
LONGMONT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Fort Collins, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Partnership is Key to Dynamic Water Resource Management

In Northern Colorado, we intimately understand the importance of one of our most precious resources: water. We know the feeling of relief from a good snowpack report just as well as the growing anxiety from a dry spring season. Whether you live in Bellvue or Berthoud, Wellington, or Westminster, your dependence on access to clean water is shared. Water is fundamental to the health and economic prosperity of our growing region and its residents.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#For Hope#Poverty Level#Nonprofit Organization#Fort Collins Community#Americans#Coat Drive Program
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
OutThere Colorado

West Nile virus death occurs in Denver metro area

According to the Tri-County Health Department, an Adams County resident that had contracted the West Nile virus has died, adding to two other West Nile virus deaths that took place in western Colorado earlier this year. These three deaths were among 39 individuals that caught the virus statewide during 2022, with officials stating that these numbers are higher than norm, also being seen a little earlier in the year.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

7 of the Best Free Things To Do in Denver With Kids

Look no further if you’re searching for free sights and things to do in Denver with your kids. Denver, Colorado, offers budget-friendly fun for the entire family. There are various adventures, from free museums and zoos to parks. Regardless of your kid’s age, there are activities for your little ones.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Larimer SBDC Success Story: DJM Design

Daniël-James van den Berg and DJM Design have both come a long way over the years. Literally and figuratively. Born in South Africa, Daniël-James is a self-described Ginger, family man, Web Agency owner and newly naturalized U.S. Citizen with a double first name who enjoys doing freestyle breakdancing in his spare time.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy