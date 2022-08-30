Read full article on original website
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
guthrienewspage.com
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
blackchronicle.com
Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OCSO: Body and dash camera footage of the officer involved shooting
Newly released body cam shows chase and arrest of suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma Co. Deputies.
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant professor on leave after accused of trying to meet underage girl
NORMAN, Okla. — An assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma was placed on leave after being accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex. New documents show Dr. Imran Hasnat Palash sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet up with her. OU...
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
News On 6
Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County
Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
KOCO
Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
KOCO
OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured
MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
