Shawnee, OK

KFOR

Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Search For Missing Man Continues In Cleveland County

Search teams are out looking for a missing man in Cleveland County on Sunday morning. Jeremy Reagan was last seen August 27th at his Forrest Park home. Reagan's truck was found in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve where several search teams are now looking for him. This is a developing story,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
MOORE, OK
KFOR

Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured

MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
MOORE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK

