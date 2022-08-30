ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

California: Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria donate $3.5 million to Roseland Regional Library

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response

A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trinity County and parts of Humboldt County are expecting temperatures over 100 degrees also. These sweltering temperatures will intensify the risk of wildfire in our region.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
Roseland, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Roseland, CA
Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Society
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Sonoma County, CA
Society
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Charity#Roseland Regional Library#The Federated Indians#Tribe#Roseland Southwest
KRON4 News

Changes for local wineries amid Labor Day weekend heat

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — It is that special time of the year at local wineries where the grapes are ripe and ready to come off the vines, but with the excessive heat hitting the Bay Area wine makers will need to make changes.  This year at Wood Family Vineyards the picking kicks off at 2 a.m. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought in Sonoma County Could Continue at Least Through November

Sonoma County held a drought town hall on Thursday which touched on all aspects of water-- and the lack of it-- in the county and state and how it will affect residents, fire risk, and the future. Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey led the discussion, which involved representatives from the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heatwave

If you’re a resident in Solano, Santa Clara, and Contra Costa counties, you will be able to use most liberties as cooling centers during this weekend but there are some exceptions. In Solano and Santa Clara counties, the libraries that are used for cooling centers for this weekend will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy