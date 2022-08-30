ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

VA to offer abortions under some circumstances, even in states with bans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be first in nation to join union

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be the first in the nation to join a union. Workers there say they want better pay and working conditions and are joining together for the cause. Organizers said the process is moving along and right now, they believe they have the numbers to see the effort to unionize through.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
KOCO

OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#K12#Okcps
KOCO

Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Edmond police need public's helping catching peeping Tom

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police need the public’s help finding a man caught on camera looking through a teenager’s bedroom window. This happened near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Police say the girl’s father had been suspicious for some time. The Edmond father had a few suspicions...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOCO

OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables’ coaching debut

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP 45-13 on Saturday for Brent Venables’ first career victory as a head coach. Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU fans: It's football time!

NORMAN, Okla. — We are less than 24 hours away from OU football. The Palace on the Prairie is ready for kickoff. Excitement is filling the air as students wrap up the week and look forward to the first game of the Sooners season. It hasn’t been a normal...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy