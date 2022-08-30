Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
KIPP OKC celebrating 20 years of providing children with quality education
OKLAHOMA CITY — Since 2002, KIPP Oklahoma City has provided children with a quality education in the metro area. The organization has been committed to just that as it has blossomed into one of the top-performing academic schools in Oklahoma. Representatives from KIPP OKC – including principal Michael Carter,...
KOCO
VA to offer abortions under some circumstances, even in states with bans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions despite state restrictions. The Military Times broke the story earlier today, saying the VA plans to offer abortion access to those who served our country, but they have to follow a few rules. Abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of the mother.
KOCO
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
KOCO
Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be first in nation to join union
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Apple store in Penn Square Mall could be the first in the nation to join a union. Workers there say they want better pay and working conditions and are joining together for the cause. Organizers said the process is moving along and right now, they believe they have the numbers to see the effort to unionize through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
OU gearing up to build new $175M football facility, sources confirm
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is gearing up to build a new $175 million football facility, sources told KOCO 5. Sources confirmed that the facility will have an elite recovery center, dining hall, sports science, locker rooms, offices, a weight room and two or three practice fields. The complex will be paid for by capital gifts and other private sources.
KOCO
Oklahoma assistant professor on leave after accused of trying to meet underage girl
NORMAN, Okla. — An assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma was placed on leave after being accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex. New documents show Dr. Imran Hasnat Palash sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old girl and tried to meet up with her. OU...
KOCO
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
KOCO
OU Football Forecast: Hot, humid with possible storms on drive home
NORMAN, Okla. — Saturday is Game Day in Norman! Expect hot and humid temperatures with possible storms on the drive home. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect accused of shooting ex's car
LUTHER, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his ex's car. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident occurred in the 20300 block of North Harrah Road in Luther. The suspect left the scene in a purple Jeep-like vehicle. The sheriff's...
KOCO
Choctaw community comes together to help teens injured in crash
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School is hurting. Two 17-year-old students were trapped after a rollover crash Thursday night. One is fighting for his life. The district will honor the boys at a football game. Many will be at the home game, but everyone’s mind will be at OU...
KOCO
Edmond police need public's helping catching peeping Tom
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police need the public’s help finding a man caught on camera looking through a teenager’s bedroom window. This happened near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Police say the girl’s father had been suspicious for some time. The Edmond father had a few suspicions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
OHP: Crews responding to rollover accident in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are responding to a rollover accident in Moore. On Saturday, crews responded to a rollover accident near Interstate 35 and South 12th Street in Moore. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
2 people arrested after police find illegal drugs during traffic stop in Luther
LUTHER, Okla. — Two people were arrested after police found illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop in Luther. On Saturday night, police conducted a traffic stop near East Highway 66 after they spotted a defective vehicle violation. During the stop, police found meth and other drug substances. Two...
KOCO
Editorial: Let’s celebrate the uniqueness and fun that is college football
This week, KOCO 5 is taking a pause from the political rancor and the harsh headlines that are part of our daily business. So, a pallet cleanser if you will. Let's celebrate the uniqueness and fun that is college football. While the teams we root for might divide us, our...
KOCO
No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables’ coaching debut
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP 45-13 on Saturday for Brent Venables’ first career victory as a head coach. Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas...
KOCO
Edmond father sets up camera after finding footprints outside daughter's room, catches 'Peeping Tom'
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.
KOCO
OU fans: It's football time!
NORMAN, Okla. — We are less than 24 hours away from OU football. The Palace on the Prairie is ready for kickoff. Excitement is filling the air as students wrap up the week and look forward to the first game of the Sooners season. It hasn’t been a normal...
KOCO
Sooner fans take on heat during first game of season
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Sooner fans took on the heat during the first game of the season. OU football played their first game on Saturday. Even though the Sooners came away with a win, the heat became a factor in fan support quickly. The fans weren’t strangers to the...
Comments / 0