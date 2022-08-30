ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
makeuseof.com

How Does an EV Motor Work?

Electric motors are everywhere. It probably wouldn't be a stretch to say that modern civilization as we know it might not look the same if it wasn't for the invention of the electric motor. Electric motors are also omnipresent in your day-to-day life, from electric water pumps to electric motors that power cooling fans.
ENGINEERING
makeuseof.com

MakeUseOf Best of IFA 2022: Our Award Winners

IFA Berlin is currently underway, and we found a lot of cool gems we want to share with you. This is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany, with the first event taking place back in 1924. Nowadays, it's Europe's biggest tech show, with thousands of exhibitors every year...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

What Is Paxful? How Does It Work?

Peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading has become common as more retail traders enter the crypto space. While centralized crypto exchanges offer platforms for this purpose, there are standalone marketplaces specifically for trading assets directly between buyers and sellers. Paxful is one of the top platforms where P2P crypto trading is done....
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Samsung Suffers Another Massive Data Breach: Should You Be Worried?

Korean smartphone and TV giant, Samsung, lost an unknown amount of data relating to an unknown number of customers—and kept quiet about it for almost a month. So what happened? Who was affected? And are Samsung users safe?. What Happened in the Samsung Data Breach?. The short answer is...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

IFA 2022: Mobile Device Maker TECNO Launches First Laptop, Megabook T1

TECNO launched its first laptop at the 2022 IFA Berlin. The well-known mobile device brand is diving head-first into the laptop world with the Megabook T1, an ultra-slim device that is quite impressive. IFA 2022 is currently underway, starting on September 2nd and ending on September 6th. Over 1,000 exhibitors...
COMPUTERS

