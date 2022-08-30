Read full article on original website
LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders in reference to the upcoming holiday weekend :. * most all City and Village Halls will be closed next Monday, September 5th, in observance of Labor Day 2022. This includes those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere in the area. * most all trash collection services...
BUSY HOLIDAY WEEKEND
(PALESTINE) The 68th Annual Labor Day Celebration and Professional Championship Rodeo is this weekend in historic Palestine. With the first of three Rodeo performances held last night, it’s a full day of activities today with the Main Street morning Chuckwagon Breakfast, the Main Street Market Madness, the all day Antique Gas Engine Exhibit & Swap Meet, the Junior Pedal Tractor Pull, Lunch with the Clowns, the Corn Hole Tournament, and the second PRCA Rodeo Performance at 7:00 tonight. Sunday begins with the Annual Church Service at 10:15, the Miss Labor Day Pageant at 2:00, and the third PRCA Rodeo performance at 7:00 that night. It all finishes up on Monday with the Annual Labor Day Parade at 10:00. Go to Pioneer City Rodeo on Facebook for more.
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters next week. At the Wheeler site next Tuesday morning, the West Liberty site Wednesday morning, and the Rose Hill site next Thursday morning. The County Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will are open today from now until 3:30.
REGIONAL ALERT TO SCAMS
(OLNEY) Authorities continue to alert residents of several different scams that are circulating throughout our downstate area, most of which deal with cell phones. Folks are getting bogus text messages from banks, online shipping companies, and even the U.S. Postal Service, all of which direct the victims to an attachment with the needed details, however this attachment when activated allows the scammers to get all the personal information they need from the victims. Folks are reminded to delete these messages and if any questions contact the respective company or businesses that supposedly sent the message to begin with. All such contacts from the businesses will be by mail, not cell phone.
