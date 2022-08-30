Read full article on original website
Olufemi Adekunle Rotty
5d ago
Imagine how dumb all these wannabe always are,a felon,a gun in plain sight,bag of pills hidden in his pant, still overdpeeding when no one was chasing him.
MSP trooper arrests Metro Detroit man going 104 mph on I-94 with loaded, illegal gun in truck
A Marysville man is expected to face charges after Michigan State Police caught him speeding on a Metro Detroit freeway and then found an illegal gun in his truck.
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
24-year-old man fleeing from Detroit police shot by homeowner on her porch
A suspect running from police Thursday evening was shot after he stopped on a porch and the homeowner open fired. Detroit police said to FOX 2 that the incident started as a crash investigation the night of Sept. 1 when officers attempted to pull
fox2detroit.com
State police K9 bites Detroit police officer during chase of carjack suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is recovering after getting attacked and bitten by a Michigan State Police K-9 Thursday night while running after a carjacking suspect. "It's pretty bad, it's a significant bite in his left arm," said DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "There was a significant puncture...
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Barricaded gunman in custody after alleged dispute over loud music leads to over a dozen shots fired in Detroit
Shell casings litter the ground in West Detroit as police continue to investigate a dispute between two men that erupted into multiple shots fired, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week. Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver. Detroit police...
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Harper Woods Police Department has taken one person into custody people after a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was holed up inside. Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the home on Woodside between Beaconsfield Street and Kelly Road to a report of a woman shot in the chest.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
