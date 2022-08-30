ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County teen missing for weeks is found safe in Detroit

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis, 15, was found safe Saturday in northwest Detroit by police and has been reunited with family after being missing for two weeks. Laken had been missing since Aug. 18 after she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township. She said she would be home two hours later but never returned.
fox2detroit.com

16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
Ecorse brothers rescue man from house fire

ECORSE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Earlier this week Darrius and Malachi Freeman of Ecorse had a day they won’t soon forget. "We thought about it for like a week now, we're still thinking about it. It was just crazy," Darrius said. Darrius, 21, and 19-year-old brother Malachi say had...
ECORSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man admits to murdering woman at Ann Arbor senior apartments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after Ann Arbor police say he killed a woman inside her apartment. Patricia Falkenstern, 65, was found dead Thursday afternoon in her unit at Courthouse Square Apartments during a police welfare check. Officers arrested 61-year-old man who also lives...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

