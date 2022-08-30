ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington Town Crier

Four firefighters injured in Newington blaze Saturday

NEWINGTON – Four firefighters are recovering after injuries sustained fighting a blaze Saturday at a building on Audubon Avenue. Newington Volunteer Fire Lt. Kirk Rosemond said firefighters from Newington and Task Force 51 responded to the fire at 139 Audubon Avenue around 3:40 p.m. “Upon arrival firefighters were met...
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington Town Crier

Music, fitness and food event happening in Newington next weekend

NEWINGTON – Music, fitness and food will all be taking place in Clem Lemire Recreation Complex next weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation in conjunction with AARP will be hosting a Free Exercise Party Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park. The event is free...
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington Town Crier

Hope Speaks offering mental health support groups for the new school year

NEWINGTON – Hope Speaks, LLC, a counseling and wellness resource, is offering back-to-school support groups for individuals in the Newington and New Britain area who may be struggling with their mental health. From Sept. 23-26, Hope Speaks will begin four different classes to provide students with a smooth transition...
NEWINGTON, CT

