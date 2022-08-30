Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Bleacher Report
Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX
Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change. Tatum's...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Thanks Jazz for 'Incredible Times' in Farewell Post After Cavs Trade
Donovan Mitchell is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he still took the time to thank the Utah Jazz organization and their fans for a memorable five years in an Instagram post on Friday. "Thank you for the memories and the incredible times… you guys watched me grow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Report: Knicks 'Shocked' and 'Disappointed' Donovan Mitchell Was Traded to Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are "shocked and disappointed" that the Cleveland Cavaliers swept in and traded for former Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Berman also reported that the Knicks, who were connected to Mitchell in trade talks for months,...
Bleacher Report
JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'
Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Presented Cavs with 'Incredible Opportunity,' Koby Altman Says
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced their acquisition of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Saturday, and president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in the team's statement it was an opportunity they couldn't pass on. "The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the...
Bleacher Report
Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket
Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
A'ja Wilson, Aces' OT Win vs. Sue Bird, Storm Sends LeBron James, Twitter Into Frenzy
The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-1 series lead on the Seattle Storm in the 2022 WNBA playoffs with a 110-98 victory in overtime Sunday. A'ja Wilson dropped a game-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds for the double-double. Chelsea Gray added 29 points and 12 assists for the Aces to continue her excellent postseason.
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts
Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks Wanted to Wait Until October for RJ Barrett Contract Extension
The New York Knicks signed R.J. Barrett to a four-year, $120 million extension earlier this week, but the move is being viewed as a "consolation" after losing out on Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp
As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
Bleacher Report
Of All the GOATs in Sports, Serena Williams Might Be the Best of Them All
Forget wabbit season, duck season or even strap season. These days in professional sports, it's GOAT season. Stars from a wide range of competitive disciplines have aligned in recent years and raised their games to a point where they can be considered among the “Greatest of All Time.”. Certainly,...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Report: Gersson Rosas Was Main Negotiator for Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
New York Knicks consultant Gersson Rosas—formerly the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets and president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves—took the lead in negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Per that report,...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
Tiger Woods Heralds Serena Williams as 'Literally the Greatest' After Final Match
Golf legend Tiger Woods gave Serena Williams the ultimate respect and reverence for her sensational career after the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's tennis journey came to an end Friday following a third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday at the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods @TigerWoods. .<a href="https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams</a> you’re...
Bleacher Report
Serena Williams' GOAT Status Celebrated by Sports World After Final US Open Match
Legends never die, but Serena Williams' historic career came to an end Friday night with a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-6 third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović in the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. It was a tough ending for Williams, who announced in Vogue she...
Bleacher Report
Serena Williams' Historic Career Ends with Loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at US Open
Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams' immaculate career has come to an end after Ajla Tomljanovic defeated the greatest of all time in three sets—7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1—in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday evening. Williams, who announced her decision to evolve away from...
Comments / 0