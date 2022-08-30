ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bleacher Report

Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX

Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'

Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket

Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after...
BASKETBALL
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts

Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp

As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Of All the GOATs in Sports, Serena Williams Might Be the Best of Them All

Forget wabbit season, duck season or even strap season. These days in professional sports, it's GOAT season. Stars from a wide range of competitive disciplines have aligned in recent years and raised their games to a point where they can be considered among the "Greatest of All Time.". Certainly,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don't Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don't apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn't get printed is I don't apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that's where [I'm] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Tiger Woods Heralds Serena Williams as 'Literally the Greatest' After Final Match

Golf legend Tiger Woods gave Serena Williams the ultimate respect and reverence for her sensational career after the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion's tennis journey came to an end Friday following a third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday at the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods @TigerWoods. .@serenawilliams you're...
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

Serena Williams' Historic Career Ends with Loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at US Open

Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams' immaculate career has come to an end after Ajla Tomljanovic defeated the greatest of all time in three sets—7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1—in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday evening. Williams, who announced her decision to evolve away from...
TENNIS

