Offensive Line: A- They were among the most consistent units of the entire evening. As in, the blocking was reliable from first series to last and at times excellent. Their lapses were not so much about the linemen directly as by the entire offense there in the third quarter, and when it was time to turn it back on…the big Dogs did. The single sack allowed was an anomaly of sorts and Rogers was only officially hurried one other time. Maybe more running room should have been forced up front against a defense with just one really big body, but that’s getting a little picky. The point is Bulldog blockers immediately set the tone how this matchup would be played, and impressively so for the full first half when the game was won. Occasional Memphis attempts at four-fronts or blitzes were futile and a three-front had no chance against these five Dogs this night. Oh, nor were there pre-snap flags that first games often feature, a really encouraging sign so early. Just a really good start.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO