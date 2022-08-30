Read full article on original website
Related
Report Card: Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23
Offensive Line: A- They were among the most consistent units of the entire evening. As in, the blocking was reliable from first series to last and at times excellent. Their lapses were not so much about the linemen directly as by the entire offense there in the third quarter, and when it was time to turn it back on…the big Dogs did. The single sack allowed was an anomaly of sorts and Rogers was only officially hurried one other time. Maybe more running room should have been forced up front against a defense with just one really big body, but that’s getting a little picky. The point is Bulldog blockers immediately set the tone how this matchup would be played, and impressively so for the full first half when the game was won. Occasional Memphis attempts at four-fronts or blitzes were futile and a three-front had no chance against these five Dogs this night. Oh, nor were there pre-snap flags that first games often feature, a really encouraging sign so early. Just a really good start.
Pickering, Bulldogs take positive strides in season opener
Mississippi State recorded one sack against Memphis. That is not to say that the Bulldogs failed to influence Tiger quarterback Seth Henigan. The State defense forced some early and errant throws that ended as incompletions. Other times, Henigan was forced to tuck it and run in hopes of salvaging something on the play. The Bulldog pass rush did not fill up the box score, but they did impact that game.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week
On Saturday, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett put on quite a show in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory over Oregon. One day later, Bennett has been justly rewarded for his efforts. Bennett was selected as the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s National Offensive Player of the Week due to the super senior’s...
LSU lands commitment from 2024 4-star CB Zion Ferguson
A little over two hours before his team took the field against Florida State, Brian Kelly already secured on victory on the day. It came on the recruiting trail from 2024 four-star cornerback Zion Ferguson. At 6-feet, 161 pounds, Ferguson is the second prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mackinations: My key takeaways from Oregon's game one loss to Georgia
After a long 48 hours, the DuckTerritory staff is back in Eugene, and the mental processing and film review of Oregon's blowout loss to Georgia can begin. The process began immediately after the game, but after having time to rewatch some of the broadcast/film, there are some interesting concepts and takeaways. Today, I'll be going through my top-five takeaways from Saturday night.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0