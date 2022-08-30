ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

New to Disney+ in September 2022: Star Wars: Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ Day, and More

September is one of the biggest months of the year for Disney+ as it will see the arrival, once again, of Disney+ Day. On September 8, ahead of finding out more about the future of the streaming service, subscribers will be treated to Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, the live-action version of Pinocchio, The Simpsons short called Welcome to the Club, a new episode of She-Hulk, and so much more.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Andor Brings a New Level of Maturity to Star Wars

The stars of Andor explain how the show is taking Star Wars to places it's never been before. We spoke to Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) to find out how the latest Star Wars Disney Plus series sets itself apart.
TV SERIES
IGN

Lord of the Rings - The Fellowship of the Ring | Book vs. Movie

With Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering on Amazon Prime, we thought we'd look back on CineFix's 3 part Lord of the Rings journey through Middle-earth with J.R.R. Tolkien's classics and Peter Jackson's epic adaptations. With no restraint on spoilers, it's time to ask, What's the Difference?!?
MOVIES
IGN

A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ooblets - Review

Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
TV SERIES
IGN

That's All I got

There are five of Ellie's jokes to be found in The Last of Us. Four of them are in chapter 5 (Pittsburgh) and one is in chapter 6 (The Suburbs). There is no progress tracker for the jokes, so make sure to get them in the correct order. This can also be done via the chapter select menu.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands

At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online - Release Date and Streaming

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
TV SERIES
IGN

Training Manuals

There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Panther 2: Namor the Submariner Actor Couldn't Swim Before Taking the Role

Namor the Submariner actor Tenoch Huerta couldn’t swim before joining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During an interview with Life and Style (translated by Gizmodo), the 41-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t know how to swim before he landed the role of Namor in Blck Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's a skill he might just need as the leader of Atlantis.
MOVIES
IGN

Beautiful Disaster - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Beautiful Disaster, an upcoming movie starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, and Brian Austin Green. In Beautiful Disaster, bad-boy Travis Maddox (Dylan Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Virginia Gardner) needs and wants—to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.
MOVIES
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Won't Feature Playable Quidditch

While Hogwarts Legacy is aiming to let you live your wizarding world dreams, one thing it won't let you do is play the magical sport of Quidditch. Quidditch's absence from Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed on the game's official FAQ page. Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will still feature a ton of flying on brooms to give you that feeling of soaring through the sky.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Rings of Power Cast - Sméagol or Gollum?

We asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast if they were more of a Sméagol or Gollum? With the fall of Númenor happening soon, what better way to get prepared for the downfall than by interviewing the likes of Gil-galad, Galadriel, and more!
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now

Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
VIDEO GAMES

