Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chadwick Boseman Wins a Posthumous Emmy Award for Marvel's What If...?
The late Chadwick Boseman has won a posthumous Emmy Award for his work as Star-Lord T'Challa in Marvel's What If...? and has added another accolade to his incredible career that ended way too soon. Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after a battle against colon...
IGN
New to Disney+ in September 2022: Star Wars: Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ Day, and More
September is one of the biggest months of the year for Disney+ as it will see the arrival, once again, of Disney+ Day. On September 8, ahead of finding out more about the future of the streaming service, subscribers will be treated to Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, the live-action version of Pinocchio, The Simpsons short called Welcome to the Club, a new episode of She-Hulk, and so much more.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
IGN
The Top 10 Satire Films of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List
Satire inflates real life like a parade balloon until it pops under the pressure of its own contradictions, using irony and exaggeration to highlight the world’s absurdities. And cinema has a long tradition of employing it to ridiculous effect. To help get you right to the best of the best of the bunch, here are our picks for the 10 greatest satire films of all time.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
IGN
Training Manuals
There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Won't Feature Playable Quidditch
While Hogwarts Legacy is aiming to let you live your wizarding world dreams, one thing it won't let you do is play the magical sport of Quidditch. Quidditch's absence from Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed on the game's official FAQ page. Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will still feature a ton of flying on brooms to give you that feeling of soaring through the sky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Black Panther 2: Namor the Submariner Actor Couldn't Swim Before Taking the Role
Namor the Submariner actor Tenoch Huerta couldn’t swim before joining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During an interview with Life and Style (translated by Gizmodo), the 41-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t know how to swim before he landed the role of Namor in Blck Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's a skill he might just need as the leader of Atlantis.
IGN
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022
September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
IGN
Arcane Has Become the First Streaming Series to Win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program
Netflix's League of Legends animated series Arcane has officially become the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Arcane received the honor during Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys presentation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the team shared a few words on Twitter to commemorate the moment.
IGN
Fans Left Disappointed After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Doesn’t Get New Opening Theme
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 released on Netflix on September 1, 2022. The Part 1 of the show released on December 1, 2021 with 12 episodes and now finally, the rest of the 12 episodes have been released on the streaming platform. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the anime to drop, and were expecting a new opening theme song along with Part 2.
IGN
New to Netflix in September 2022: Cobra Kai, Blonde, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and More
Not only will September bring Netflix subscribers the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that tells a story in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, but Cobra Kai will finally be returning for its fifth season. In this new season, Terry is leading Cobra Kai into a "new regime" as "Daniel, Johnny, and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."
Comments / 0