Movies

IGN

New to Disney+ in September 2022: Star Wars: Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ Day, and More

September is one of the biggest months of the year for Disney+ as it will see the arrival, once again, of Disney+ Day. On September 8, ahead of finding out more about the future of the streaming service, subscribers will be treated to Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, the live-action version of Pinocchio, The Simpsons short called Welcome to the Club, a new episode of She-Hulk, and so much more.
IGN

The Top 10 Satire Films of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List

Satire inflates real life like a parade balloon until it pops under the pressure of its own contradictions, using irony and exaggeration to highlight the world’s absurdities. And cinema has a long tradition of employing it to ridiculous effect. To help get you right to the best of the best of the bunch, here are our picks for the 10 greatest satire films of all time.
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
IGN

A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
IGN

Training Manuals

There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Won't Feature Playable Quidditch

While Hogwarts Legacy is aiming to let you live your wizarding world dreams, one thing it won't let you do is play the magical sport of Quidditch. Quidditch's absence from Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed on the game's official FAQ page. Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will still feature a ton of flying on brooms to give you that feeling of soaring through the sky.
IGN

Black Panther 2: Namor the Submariner Actor Couldn't Swim Before Taking the Role

Namor the Submariner actor Tenoch Huerta couldn’t swim before joining Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During an interview with Life and Style (translated by Gizmodo), the 41-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t know how to swim before he landed the role of Namor in Blck Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's a skill he might just need as the leader of Atlantis.
MOVIES
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022

September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
IGN

Fans Left Disappointed After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Doesn’t Get New Opening Theme

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 released on Netflix on September 1, 2022. The Part 1 of the show released on December 1, 2021 with 12 episodes and now finally, the rest of the 12 episodes have been released on the streaming platform. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the anime to drop, and were expecting a new opening theme song along with Part 2.
IGN

New to Netflix in September 2022: Cobra Kai, Blonde, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and More

Not only will September bring Netflix subscribers the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime that tells a story in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077, but Cobra Kai will finally be returning for its fifth season. In this new season, Terry is leading Cobra Kai into a "new regime" as "Daniel, Johnny, and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat."
