Arctic Monkeys debut their first new song in 4 years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’: Listen now

Break out the incense and lava lamp -- frontman Alex Turner is soaking fans with the sultry and sedate sounds of Arctic Monkeys ' first official single from the group's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car .

Following up and building off of 2018's cinematic Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino , the Arctic Monkeys are set to return with their highly-anticipated 10-track offering, The Car , on Friday, October 21. Check out the Alex Turner-directed music video for the record's first single, "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball," below.

The new track arrives just after the Monkeys' epic performances at the U.K.'s Reading and Leeds festivals on August 27 and 28 respectively. Earlier this month the band debuted the album's second track, the ultra-moody "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am," at Switzerland's Zurich Openair festival.

Currently touring overseas, fans on this side of the pond can catch the band on September 15 at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival and on September 17 at L.A.’s Primavera Sound before they head out again for shows in Australia and South America.

Arctic Monkeys' The Car will be available on October 21. Visit the Arctic Monkeys' official web store for pre-orders, official merch, and more.

