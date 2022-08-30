ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Daily Beast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem. The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.
TheDailyBeast

Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says

Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Virginia State
CBS New York

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

