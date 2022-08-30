Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Is New York One of America’s Hardest Working States?
Americans put in a lot of work hours every year. In fact, the World Economic Fund says that we average 1,791 hours of work per year. But if you want to look at where the hardest Americans live, you have to factor in a lot of data. WalletHub has put together a study on America's hardest working states, and New York's rank may surprise some.
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sales of manufactured homes are skyrocketing; here’s why
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They’re compact, single family homes small enough to be built in a factory – inclusive of all typical single-family amenities but minus the walk-in closets and other largesse bells and whistles. It’s not your extravagant HGTV dream house and definitely not an address with acres of property behind it, but thanks to several years of an ultra-competitive, low-inventory housing market, manufactured construction is once again back in fashion.
Shawangunk Grit Challenged Planned for November in New Paltz, NY
I am not a very athletic person in any way shape or form. I am strong but when it comes to endurance I am not your choice. This may be why I get so fascinated every time I hear about one of the amazing challenge races I see being held all over the Hudson Valley. I actually wonder what it would be like to accomplish some of the challenges I share with you.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
Could It Snow Before Halloween in New York?
It has happened and it actually happened not too many years ago. I am sure you can all remember back to the snowstorm we got in the Fall of 2011 right before Halloween. If I am not mistaken I believe it happened in 2012 as well. Snow before Thanksgiving can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
therealdeal.com
New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more
Tenant advocates call it a loophole. Owners of rent-stabilized buildings call it their last hope. Landlords’ ability to set the initial rent when they combine rent-stabilized apartments was among the few pro-owner provisions spared by the state’s rent law reform of 2019. Now it stands to be eliminated under a new proposal by the state.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble
Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
cititour.com
Flex Mussels moves into new Upper East Side location
Led by Veteran restaurateurs Bobby and Laura Shapiro, known for operating some of the top seafood joints in the city, Flex Mussels has moved into a spacious corner location at 81st Street and Third Avenue. What makes the place so special is their relationship with mussel farmers on Prince Edward Island, resulting in some of the freshest and plumpest Mussels in town. When we stopped by the place was overflowing with a line out the door.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
westchestermagazine.com
What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County
Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
therealdeal.com
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1