WHATMATTERS: Can California Keep Lights on Over Labor Day?
Note: Due to the holiday weekend, the newsletter will pause until Tuesday. Californians’ energy conservation efforts and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency proclamation freeing up additional supplies helped the state avoid a Wednesday shortfall that could have resulted in rolling blackouts as an extreme heat wave strained the electric grid, California’s Independent System Operator said Thursday.
