The Post and Courier
Clear of zoning dispute, Georgetown steel union looks to future
GEORGETOWN — With the Georgetown Board of Zoning Appeals in the rearview mirror, Liberty Steel Georgetown now faces its next challenge: the future. The steel mill, framed by Front and Hazard streets, has opened and reopened multiple times since its construction just over a half-century ago, changing hands from original German owner Korf Industries to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal — the world's second-largest steel producer by tonnage in 2021 — to its latest operator, Liberty Steel.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston targets older neighborhoods for $14M in drainage improvements
NORTH CHARLESTON — As heavy rains continue to inundate the region, city officials here are seeking millions of dollars in grant money to tackle drainage projects in flood-prone communities. The city is applying for six grants from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program to help cover more than $14...
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
The Post and Courier
Patriots Point 9/11 events include sounding Yorktown's horn, honoring first responders
MOUNT PLEASANT — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor 9/11 victims with several events on the weekend of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. To remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, the horn of aircraft carrier Yorktown will sound six times throughout the morning — at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m. and 10:28 a.m.
The Post and Courier
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 09/09 - 09/10, 9am - 5pm , Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Time for a new joint planning push at the other end of Johns Island
We’ve long advocated for local governments to take a regional approach to planning. Cities and counties shouldn’t operate in a vacuum because their actions can impact their neighbors and result in incompatible plans. That idea came to mind as we read an Aug. 27 commentary about Johns, Kiawah...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - September 19, 2022
All Safe Storage - Bacons Bridge located at 1025 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, SC 29485 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Michael L Washington 0527 Hhg, furn, clothes, futtons, misc items. AD# 2021132.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
BELL, Marilyn June, 71, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. BROWN, Julie May, 66, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROWNLEE, Walter, 81, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. COFER, Harland Jr., 99, of Mount...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The heat wasn't awful this summer. That won't always be the case.
Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, and while June, July and August are always hot and humid, we’re pleased that temperatures here during the past few months were actually a bit below average. That’s good news because extreme heat can be more than uncomfortable, costly and destructive; it can be lethal.
The Post and Courier
5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449
Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
The Post and Courier
Georgetown takes up draft qualifications for city committees
GEORGETOWN — City Council is taking up the task of revising its regulations for serving on one of the city's many committees and boards. A draft of such regulations was presented to the council at its Aug. 25 meeting, at which city administrator Sandra Yúdice asked the council for feedback and revisions to be considered at council meetings in the coming months.
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search
MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
The Post and Courier
Shooting on Charleston's King St. injures 6; two arrested, including a minor
A mass shootout erupted on downtown Charleston's busy King Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, leaving six adults injured — and the mayor of the city exasperated over this latest rash of gun violence — during the final holiday weekend of summer. All of the...
The Post and Courier
New app allows homeowners to lease backyards for local dog owners
Many dog owners who lease apartments in the Lowcountry struggle to find safe and secure places to exercise their pets and get fresh air. But with the growing popularity of SniffSpot, Charleston-area residents and their pups are finding more options. SniffSpot is an online community marketplace that allows dog owners...
The Post and Courier
From family-run roots to box office boom, Charleston's Terrace Theater marks 25 years
To get a sense of the trajectory of the Terrace Theater from its premiere to its present, you might think of it in Tom Cruise years. The life span of James Island’s independent movie theater is more or less from “Jerry Maguire,” which was released right before 1997, to “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer’s blockbuster.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16
July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up
Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
The Post and Courier
Local knowledge helps Coastal Carolina take the lead in Bassmaster College National Championship
GEORGETOWN — When Andrew Vereen and Connor Cartmell walked on stage on Day 2 of the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops, they were met with a cheering section so loud it echoed throughout Front Street in downtown Georgetown. Vereen and Cartmell rewarded...
The Post and Courier
Coastal Carolina claims Bassmaster College National Championship on home waters
GEORGETOWN — When it was announced the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops would be held on Winyah Bay, Murrells Inlet native Andrew Vereen and his Coastal Carolina partner Connor Cartmell knew they had to qualify for the prestigious tournament. With a three-day...
