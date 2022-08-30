ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Clear of zoning dispute, Georgetown steel union looks to future

GEORGETOWN — With the Georgetown Board of Zoning Appeals in the rearview mirror, Liberty Steel Georgetown now faces its next challenge: the future. The steel mill, framed by Front and Hazard streets, has opened and reopened multiple times since its construction just over a half-century ago, changing hands from original German owner Korf Industries to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal — the world's second-largest steel producer by tonnage in 2021 — to its latest operator, Liberty Steel.
Patriots Point 9/11 events include sounding Yorktown's horn, honoring first responders

MOUNT PLEASANT — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor 9/11 victims with several events on the weekend of the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. To remember the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, the horn of aircraft carrier Yorktown will sound six times throughout the morning — at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m. and 10:28 a.m.
In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Cir

In Home Estate Sale 1333 Bennett Circle , Holly Hill 09/09 - 09/10, 9am - 5pm , Furniture, bed sets, dressers. Dining room items, Household items, collectibles and so much more!
Public Auctions - Auction - September 19, 2022

All Safe Storage - Bacons Bridge located at 1025 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, SC 29485 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storage auctions.com (http://www.storage auctions.com) and will end at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Michael L Washington 0527 Hhg, furn, clothes, futtons, misc items. AD# 2021132.
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

BELL, Marilyn June, 71, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. BROWN, Julie May, 66, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROWNLEE, Walter, 81, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. COFER, Harland Jr., 99, of Mount...
Editorial: The heat wasn't awful this summer. That won't always be the case.

Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer, and while June, July and August are always hot and humid, we’re pleased that temperatures here during the past few months were actually a bit below average. That’s good news because extreme heat can be more than uncomfortable, costly and destructive; it can be lethal.
5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449

Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
Georgetown takes up draft qualifications for city committees

GEORGETOWN — City Council is taking up the task of revising its regulations for serving on one of the city's many committees and boards. A draft of such regulations was presented to the council at its Aug. 25 meeting, at which city administrator Sandra Yúdice asked the council for feedback and revisions to be considered at council meetings in the coming months.
Moncks Corner hires new police chief after monthslong search

MONCKS CORNER — The town selected one of its former patrolmen — and a current major with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office — as its next police chief. David R. Brabham Jr. will be sworn in Sept. 15. The longtime Moncks Corner resident will replace former Police Chief Rick Ollic, who quietly retired in March after signing an agreement in which he agreed not to sue the town.
New app allows homeowners to lease backyards for local dog owners

Many dog owners who lease apartments in the Lowcountry struggle to find safe and secure places to exercise their pets and get fresh air. But with the growing popularity of SniffSpot, Charleston-area residents and their pups are finding more options. SniffSpot is an online community marketplace that allows dog owners...
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Incident Reports through July 16

July 1 - Fight, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Andrews. • Burglar Alarm – Silent, Cade Rd. (Bethesda United Methodist Church), Lake City. • Phone Call for Information, State Highway 41/51 Hwy. S., Hemingway. • Burglar Alarm – Audible, Gourdin St., Greeleyville. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Washington St., Hemingway. •...
Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up

Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
