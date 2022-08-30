ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today

The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available

At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book

The Eagles went through all of training camp with Reid Sinnett as their third-string quarterback but then waived him at final cuts and claimed Ian Book from the Saints. Now, Book is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew and Sinnett is on the practice squad. Why did the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule

Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad

For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance

While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok

Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers

Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter

As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones: Cowboys will “pay some price” by using rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle

Even as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing veteran tackle Jason Peters, they plan to roll with rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, due to the knee injury recently suffered by veteran mainstay Tyron Smith. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones addressed the realities of plugging in a first-rounder who previously had been working at guard.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders

It's been just over two and a half years since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach for Washington's NFL franchise. But since then, he's had to deal with way more than his fair share of off-the-field issues and events related to the organization. Before Rivera even coached a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason

Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NFL
NBC Sports

How ex-49er Davis compares Jimmy G-Lance saga to Kap-Smith drama

Former 49ers tight end Vernon Davis knows a thing or two about tricky quarterback dynamics. After all, he was a front-row spectator in 2012 when Colin Kaepernick replaced a concussed Alex Smith under center and remained the team’s starter moving forward. While the two situations clearly have their differences,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Gruden has ‘major regrets’ Washington didn’t extend or trade Cousins

It’s been four years since Washington let quarterback Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and Jay Gruden is still not happy about it. Cousins, 34, played his final two seasons in D.C. on the franchise tag before signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 that set a then-record for the largest contract in NFL history. He’s since signed two subsequent extensions to stay in Minnesota while the Commanders have cycled through a carousel of quarterbacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

When does the deadline arrive for Lamar Jackson, Ravens?

Recently, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suggested during a press conference that there’s a Week One deadline for getting a new deal done. So when specifically does the window of opportunity slam shut?. Given that the Broncos and Russell Wilson selected midnight on September 1, the Ravens and Jackson are...
