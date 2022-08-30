ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gypsies and Travellers fear missing out on energy bills support

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JRFv_0hb0fNji00
A caravan electricity connection Photograph: David Burton/Alamy

Gypsy and Traveller groups are calling on the government to ensure thousands of households living in park homes are not excluded from its energy bills support scheme this winter as bills soar.

The scheme will pay out a total of £400 to all households in Great Britain with a domestic electricity connection between October and March, with monthly payments administered by their energy supplier.

Thousands of Gypsy and Traveller households live on sites, owned privately or by a local authority, where most do not have their own domestic electricity contract. The charity Friends, Families and Travellers warned they would not qualify for the scheme under its current provisions, as residents pay the site owner for energy.

There are also concerns that people living in roadside camps and houseboats who rely on gas cylinders and fuel-powered generators may miss out on payments as they have no direct contract with an energy supplier. They already pay high prices for energy use, with charities reporting that a gas cylinder costs between £70 and £85 and would last between five and seven days in winter for a family of four. Those relying on generators have been hit with dramatic petrol and diesel price rises in the past year.

Emma Wood, who manages and lives on a site in Devon, said she had written to its energy supplier, Scottish Power, to no avail. “They’re saying that it’s nothing to do with them … and only the main meter will receive the grant,” she said, explaining that this would mean 12 households sharing the £400 payment. “The payments are due to start in five weeks’ time and we don’t know whether we’re going to get anything.”

The site’s 18 residents, who are Roma and New Travellers, live in static caravans. “It’s a bit different from living in bricks and mortar … it’s like living in a tin box – if it gets cold, it gets cold,” Wood said. “We need to be able to heat it.”

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said further support equivalent to the £400 payment would be made available for those living in a park home, houseboat, and energy consumers living off the grid. It previously said an announcement on this would be made in the autumn and did not provide further comment.

Abbie Kirkby, the public affairs and policy manager at Friends, Families and Travellers, called for the government to outline how it would ensure households not living in bricks and mortar housing would be included, saying there is “absolutely no guarantee” that everyone will be covered by the government’s extension.

The charity said it had not received a response to its letter earlier this month asking BEIS to meet community representatives and organisations to help develop an inclusive scheme.

Kirkby said: “Gypsies and Travellers living on sites have long paid disproportionate prices for energy, with little choice over energy provider or tariffs and frequently having to pay additional handling changes for accessing energy. However, because of the way the government support packages for energy bills are designed, many are excluded from these desperately needed means of support.

“On many Gypsy and Traveller sites, including local authority sites, the site owner is the energy account holder meaning individual households do not receive the £400 grant as part of the energy bills support scheme. It is the equivalent of a local authority controlling the energy contract for a block of flats and only receiving one single £400 energy grant for all of the households in it – it is completely unjust to exclude individuals and families in this way.”

She called on the government to work with the sector to ensure no one was excluded, saying: “In the face of the crippling cost of living crisis and energy prices spiralling out of control, it is crucial that families who are at greater risk of experiencing fuel poverty are included in support packages.”

Wood said the government urgently needed to set out plans to help households like hers. “Everybody else is getting their payments in bricks and mortar. Park homes are left behind … we’re all entitled to it, we all pay council tax, rent, everything. I think it’s wrong the government hasn’t crossed the Ts and dotted the Is.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gypsies#Traveler#Great Britain#Gypsy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Scottish Power
The Independent

No need to cut energy use and no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 tells public

People should carry on using as much energy as they want because there is no risk of winter blackouts, No 10 says – dismissing expert warnings.Former government advisers have urged the government to copy the EU by levelling with the public about the need to reduce demand to avert a supply shortage, as well as to cut their rocketing bills.But Boris Johnson’s spokesperson insisted there is no need for the UK to act because, unlike most EU countries, it is not dependent on Russian gas imports.“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Coal power plant closure ‘postponed to ward off winter blackouts’

The closure of a coal power station in Nottinghamshire is expected to be postponed as part of plans to ramp up domestic energy production in a bid to prevent winter blackouts, reports suggest.The National Grid’s electricity system operator (NGESO) is in the midst of finalising a deal with German energy company Uniper – which owns the Ratcliffe-on-Soar site – to keep the station on standby should it need to run at full capacity over the winter months, according toThe Guardian, In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent havoc wreaked on global energy supplies, business secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Energy bills: could going abroad this winter help you save?

Soaring energy bills mean many Britons are dreading the arrival of winter and considering big lifestyle changes to cope with the financial pressure. So, if your personal circumstances allow it, what about escaping abroad for the coldest months of the year?. Tom Church, the co-founder of the money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ovo Energy boss proposes plan to stave off household bill crisis

The boss of the UK's third largest energy supplier has proposed a plan for the government to subsidise soaring gas and electricity bills. Ovo Energy founder Stephen Fitzpatrick said under the scheme the poorest households would get the most support. Higher earners would see the amount of help taper off...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
The Guardian

Oldest human or just another ape? Row erupts over 7m-year-old fossil

It is a dispute that has taken a long time to reach boiling point. Seven million years after an apelike creature – since nicknamed Toumaï – traversed the landscape of modern Chad, its means of mobility has triggered a dispute among fossil experts. Some claim this was the oldest member of the human lineage. Others that it was just an old ape.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Electric vehicle owners to be hit by spike in energy price cap

Electric vehicle (EV) owners will be badly hit by the energy price cap rise, new analysis shows.The RAC said the cost of a full charge at home for an EV with a 64-kilowatt hour battery – such as a Kia e-Niro – will be £33.80 under the new cap which comes into force on October 1.That is compared with £18.37 under the current cap, and £13.69 for last winter’s price limit.The rising cost of electricity is affecting so many areas of people’s livesRod Dennis, RACThe figures represent the cost when using a seven-kilowatt charger.EVs have soared in popularity in recent...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Mable John obituary

In 1959, after she had been acting as his chauffeur and general assistant for three years, Mable John became the first female singer signed by Berry Gordy Jr, the founder of Motown Records. “Berry didn’t know how to drive and he didn’t have a car,” she said. Although Gordy acted as her mentor, pianist and songwriter, they were never able to come up with the sort of hits with which Mary Wells, Martha Reeves and Diana Ross, his other female signings, would soon be turning the Detroit-based label into a colossus of the music industry.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

429K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy