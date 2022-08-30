ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?

Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
Derivative Volumes of Ether Surpass Bitcoin Ahead of Merge; Here's Why

Volumes of derivatives tracking ether (ETH) have grown by nearly 10% in the past month and now lead those of bitcoin (BTC), according to a report from Kaiko, citing data sourced from multiple crypto exchanges. Out of the total addressable market of ether and bitcoin futures, ether now commands 57%...
Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says

A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says

Kyle McDonald, an independent researcher, predicts that the Bitcoin network may be "regulated away," causing the price of bitcoin to collapse. He recommends selling bitcoin now. The reason is that after the Ethereum blockchain switches to a drastically less energy-intensive method of validating transactions, known as "proof-of-stake," investors and regulators may realize that the energy-intensive method that both Bitcoin and Ethereum use now, called "proof-of-work," was never really necessary.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?

You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
US Job Growth Slowed in August; Bitcoin Gains

The U.S. added a robust 315,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected but still revealing a slowdown in hiring amid rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. Bitcoin (BTC) gained 0.8% in the minutes after the report was released. The weaker growth gives the Federal Reserve cover to refrain from more aggressive interest rate hikes at the U.S. central bank's next monetary policy meeting in September, relieving downward pressure on risky assets from stocks to cryptocurrencies.
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?

Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
It Was Cruel Summer for the Bitcoin Market

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means that summer is over. No, I do not care that the autumn season hasn’t officially started; summer is over when August is over. Anyway, the finance world is usually slow in August since that’s when Wall Street’s finest unwind by doing work by the dim light of their mobile phones in the Hamptons instead of by the bright light of their offices in the Financial District. Now bitcoin, not to be upstaged, thought it would be best to buck that trend entirely by effectively erasing all of July’s price gains in August.
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit

"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
TradFi Investors Will Love Ethereum’s Merge

Unless you’ve been living under a crypto rock, you’ll know that Ethereum’s long awaited, much discussed transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake is poised to happen this month. The Merge, as it’s known, is the most consequential alteration to a blockchain protocol in the history...
Designer Drug Markets Get Boost From Crypto

Conversations on drug forums can get nerdy. People looking to push the barriers of their mental and bodily experience tend to know a lot about the vagaries of the law, organic chemistry, metaphysics and, increasingly, the ins and outs of blockchain technology. For many, the first step towards opening the doors of perception is managing a bitcoin (BTC) key.
‘Blocker Bug’ Delays Highly Anticipated Y00ts NFT Mint

Non-fungible token (NFT) project Y00ts has delayed its highly anticipated mint by an additional day, according to a Sunday Twitter thread from the project’s founding team. The team cited a “blocker bug” as the reason for the delay. Blocker bugs are broadly defined as issues that arise during the testing phase of a project’s development.
