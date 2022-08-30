Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Did Ethereum Merge Optimism Lift Ether or Was It the S&P 500?
Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, rallied sharply in the four weeks to mid-August., doubling to $2,000. Most analysts attributed the price rally to the long-awaited Ethereum Merge – the technological upgrade that will transform the smart contract platform to a proof-of-stake network. The switch is expected to cause a drastic reduction in ETH supply, and thus hoped to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency.
CoinDesk
Derivative Volumes of Ether Surpass Bitcoin Ahead of Merge; Here's Why
Volumes of derivatives tracking ether (ETH) have grown by nearly 10% in the past month and now lead those of bitcoin (BTC), according to a report from Kaiko, citing data sourced from multiple crypto exchanges. Out of the total addressable market of ether and bitcoin futures, ether now commands 57%...
CoinDesk
Australian CBDC Research Project Could Provide Crypto Clarity, Legal Expert Says
A research project spearheaded by Australia’s government, financial institutions and universities is a significant step for the country in determining the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a Sydney-based attorney specializing in digital law. “This has been a really important move towards seeing what a...
CoinDesk
As 10,000 Long-Dormant Bitcoins Finally Trade, Observers Wonder What's Up
Unusual blockchain data appears to show large blocks of bitcoin worth more than $200 million moving for the first time in years, prompting crypto analysts to scratch their heads and agonize over what to make of it – if anything at all. On Aug. 28, according to a post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Price May Crash After Ethereum's 'Merge,' Researcher Says
Kyle McDonald, an independent researcher, predicts that the Bitcoin network may be "regulated away," causing the price of bitcoin to collapse. He recommends selling bitcoin now. The reason is that after the Ethereum blockchain switches to a drastically less energy-intensive method of validating transactions, known as "proof-of-stake," investors and regulators may realize that the energy-intensive method that both Bitcoin and Ethereum use now, called "proof-of-work," was never really necessary.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CoinDesk
What Is an IEO or IDO in Crypto?
You might have heard of an ICO, or initial coin offering. That’s where a nascent crypto project sells coins for its new blockchain or tokens to run on another one like Ethereum or BNB Chain. But those sales fell out of favor after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chased after issuers for securities violations. Lots of ICOs were scams, too, with developers abandoning their projects after raising funds, never to be seen again.
CoinDesk
US Job Growth Slowed in August; Bitcoin Gains
The U.S. added a robust 315,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected but still revealing a slowdown in hiring amid rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. Bitcoin (BTC) gained 0.8% in the minutes after the report was released. The weaker growth gives the Federal Reserve cover to refrain from more aggressive interest rate hikes at the U.S. central bank's next monetary policy meeting in September, relieving downward pressure on risky assets from stocks to cryptocurrencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
What is MEV, aka Maximal Extractable Value?
Blockchain technology is the driving force behind cryptocurrency, allowing transactions to take place between parties without the need for an intermediary. Depending on the blockchain and the consensus method used, cryptocurrency transactions can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours to process. In both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work consensus...
CoinDesk
It Was Cruel Summer for the Bitcoin Market
It’s Labor Day weekend, which means that summer is over. No, I do not care that the autumn season hasn’t officially started; summer is over when August is over. Anyway, the finance world is usually slow in August since that’s when Wall Street’s finest unwind by doing work by the dim light of their mobile phones in the Hamptons instead of by the bright light of their offices in the Financial District. Now bitcoin, not to be upstaged, thought it would be best to buck that trend entirely by effectively erasing all of July’s price gains in August.
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Crypto Exchange dYdX Scraps Promotion Amid 'Liveness Check' Backlash
Popular decentralized exchange dYdX has scrapped a recent $25 deposit promotion after being scrutinized for asking participants to conduct a "liveness check," which identified customers using their webcams. In an announcement on Twitter, dYdX cited "extremely overwhelming demand" as the reason why the promotion was removed. A liveness check scans...
CoinDesk
TradFi Investors Will Love Ethereum’s Merge
Unless you’ve been living under a crypto rock, you’ll know that Ethereum’s long awaited, much discussed transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake is poised to happen this month. The Merge, as it’s known, is the most consequential alteration to a blockchain protocol in the history...
CoinDesk
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
CoinDesk
Designer Drug Markets Get Boost From Crypto
Conversations on drug forums can get nerdy. People looking to push the barriers of their mental and bodily experience tend to know a lot about the vagaries of the law, organic chemistry, metaphysics and, increasingly, the ins and outs of blockchain technology. For many, the first step towards opening the doors of perception is managing a bitcoin (BTC) key.
CoinDesk
‘Blocker Bug’ Delays Highly Anticipated Y00ts NFT Mint
Non-fungible token (NFT) project Y00ts has delayed its highly anticipated mint by an additional day, according to a Sunday Twitter thread from the project’s founding team. The team cited a “blocker bug” as the reason for the delay. Blocker bugs are broadly defined as issues that arise during the testing phase of a project’s development.
Comments / 0